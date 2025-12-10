Starbucks Just Announced Their 9 Most Popular Drinks Of 2025 – This Wacky One Turned Out On Top

Starbucks just revealed their most viral drinks of 2025 inspired by customers' customizations, and they're all so tasty. The champion beverage actually embraces one of 2025's wackiest food trends – we never saw this coming. Scroll on to find your next Starbucks go-to (or just take in all the crazy personalized drinks fans loved this year).

Discover the top 9 most viral Starbucks drinks of 2025 below!

Starbucks 9. Sugar Cookie Iced Matcha The sweetness of Starbucks' sugar cookie syrup blended with earthy matcha powder was a hit among customers in 2025, especially around the festive season after the holiday menu launched. To order, ask for a grande Iced Matcha Latte with: Oat milk

No classic syrup

2 pumps sugar cookie syrup

1 pump white mocha

Vanilla cream cold foam

Red and green sprinkles

Starbucks 8. Gummy Shark Drink This Starbucks drink hack went totally viral in the summer of 2025, about the same time that the Summer-Berry Refreshers hit menus. Though they are no longer order-able, you just might want to save this customization for next summer! To order, ask for a grande Summer Skies Drink with: No raspberry pearls

Vanilla cream cold foam

Starbucks 7. Pumpkin Spice + Matcha Fall drinks quite honestly hit different at Starbucks. We can't wait to get our hands on the famous PSL every year. This pumpkin-y twist on a typical matcha had Starbucks fans in a chokehold this year. To order, ask for a grande Iced Matcha Latte with: Oat milk

2 pumps brown sugar syrup

1 pump pumpkin sauce

Pumpkin cream cold foam

Pumpkin spice topping

Starbucks 6. Delta-Inspired Cookie Drink With direct flavor inspiration from Delta Air Lines' classic in-flight cookie, this espresso-based drink is packed with warm spices that's truly ideal for any season. To order, ask for a grande Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with: 1 pump chai

Line the cup with caramel

Extra cinnamon powder

Starbucks 5. Chocolate Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso White chocolate and caramel join forces for this next viral Starbucks drink. It's also extra decadent, thanks to added cold foam! The best part? You can easily order this one year-round, unlike some of the other top Starbucks drinks of 2025 that use seasonal ingredients. To order, ask for a venti Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso with: 3 pumps white mocha sauce

Vanilla cream cold Ffoam

Caramel drizzle

Starbucks 4. Cotton Candy-Inspired Frappuccino This drink feels like a true throwback to Starbucks' early days when people would order 'rare' Frappuccinos, like Skittle and Butterbeer. Fans went berserk for this beverage after Starbucks reintroduced raspberry syrup to their menu in July 2025. It tastes just like cotton candy! To order, ask for a venti Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino with: 3 pumps raspberry syrup

Whipped cream



Starbucks 3. Pink Drink + Pearls This Starbucks Pink Drink got an upgrade after the Summer-Berry Refreshers hit menus. With added cold foam, it's so fruity, yet creamy – perfect for hot summer days. To order, ask for a venti Pink Drink with: No strawberry inclusions

Vanilla cream cold foam

Raspberry pearls

Starbucks 2. Strawberry Matcha Strawberry and matcha as a flavor pairing totally blew up in 2025. Starbucks fans embraced the trend by customizing their very own orders to make an official Strawberry Matcha. To order, ask for a venti Pink Drink with:

Strawberry puree

Heavy cream

3 scoops strawberry inclusions

3 scoops vanilla bean powder

Matcha cream cold foam To order, ask for a venti Pink Drink with:

Starbucks 1. Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Matcha Latte That all leads us to the number one viral Starbucks drink of 2025: the Dubai Chocolate-Inspired Matcha Latte! It combines rich chocolate and pistachio for a beverage that emulates the buzzy chocolate bars we saw just about everywhere this year. It got so popular among customers that Starbucks is bringing not one, but two Dubai chocolate drinks to their January 2026 menu. To order, ask for a grande Iced Matcha Latte with: 2 pumps pistachio sauce

Chocolate cream cold foam



