Make This Starbucks Peppermint Mocha Recipe At Home When You Want A Sweet Treat
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The holidays are nothing without a festive drink. Hot chocolates, eggnog lattes, and the like are there to keep you warm and simply up the seasonal ante – but we can't talk about festive drinks without touching on the Peppermint Mocha. It's minty, chocolatey, and velvety smooth, and you love it because it returns to the Starbucks winter menu every year.
To save some cash during gifting season, you should consider making this Starbucks Peppermint Mocha recipe at home. You'll need to make only a small investment for some ingredients that you may be missing, but after that, it's smooth sailing (and sipping)! Read on for how to make our delicious Starbucks Peppermint Mocha recipe that tastes on-par with the OG.
Is Peppermint Mocha back at Starbucks?
Yes, Peppermint Mocha is officially back at Starbucks as of November 2, 2023.
What does Starbucks put in their Peppermint Mocha?
Starbucks puts mocha sauce, peppermint syrup, espresso, milk, whipped cream, and chocolate curls to make their Peppermint Mocha.
How much is a grande Peppermint Mocha at Starbucks?
A grande Peppermint Mocha at Starbucks is currently $5.95.
How long is Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha available?
Though it’s popularly thought to only be around during the winter holidays, you can actually order the Starbucks Peppermint Mocha year-round. Just order a latte with peppermint syrup and mocha, and add whipped cream.
Ingredients
- 1 cup milk of choice
- 1-2 shots espresso
- 1 ½ tbsp chocolate syrup
- 2-3 pumps peppermint syrup
- Whipped cream, for topping
- Chocolate curls, for topping (I didn’t have any chocolate on-hand, so I ended up using the Cocoa Coffee Sugar from Spice House)
Directions
- Brew your espresso (or strong coffee) like you normally would. While you wait for it to brew, grab your favorite mug.
- Add the chocolate syrup and peppermint syrup to the mug.
- Heat up the milk in the microwave for about 2-3 minutes using a microwavable mug, or if you have a milk steamer, steam the milk that way. To make the milk thicker and frothier, you can use an electric frother to create a thin layer of foam.
- Once your espresso is done brewing, pour it into the mug over the syrup. Stir with a spoon to combine.
- Pour the hot milk over the espresso mixture.
- Top the drink with whipped cream and chocolate curls (if desired), and enjoy!
The Exact Products I Used For The Recipe
Good & Gather House Blend Medium Roast Ground Coffee
Forager Project Organic Oatmilk
Amoretti Premium Peppermint Syrup
Spice House Cocoa Coffee Sugar
Favorite Day Original Whipped Dairy Topping
Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate Syrup
