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Starbucks Red Cup Day 2026 Is Here: Get Your Free Reusable Cup!

Starbucks

By Meredith HolserNov 17, 2026

Meredith Holser

Affiliate and Food Writer

As the former Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, Meredith covered everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best Trader Joe's grocery finds to splurge-worthy shoes and life-changing beauty products.

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The holidays at Starbucks are here, people! If you’re a die-hard Starbucks fan, you know Red Cup Day is a whole holiday in itself – the frenzy for a free reusable cup is truly no joke. There’s even an entire website dedicated to counting down the madness! Red Cup Day 2026 was just officially announced – here's everything you need to know about the annual event, plus, Starbucks' new winter merch!

Scroll on for details on Starbucks Red Cup Day for 2026!

What is Red Cup Day?

Starbucks

Red Cup Day is Starbucks’ highly-awaited annual event that marks the start of holiday beverage season at the coffee chain. For one day only (and while supplies last), customers who order any of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks will receive a reusable red cup that features a bespoke design for the respective year.

When is Starbucks' Red Cup Day 2026?

Starbucks

Tuesday, November 17, 2024 is officially Red Cup Day!

Starbucks is giving customers a free 2026 limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of a handcrafted holiday beverage on Nov. 17 at participating U.S. Starbucks coffeehouses, while supplies last.

Plus, customers who bring in their clean reusable red cup (or any cup) will receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order.

​What drinks qualify for a free Starbucks reusable red cup?

Starbucks

Order any size holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced or blended — and you’ll receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup at coffeehouses, while supplies last. Eligible beverages include:

Apple Pomegranate Refresher

Caramel Brulée Chai

Caramel Brulée Latte

Gingerbread Chai

Gingerbread Latte

Hot Chocolate

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

Peppermint Mocha

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Pecan Oatmilk Cortado

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Snowy Apple Drink

Sugar Cookie Latte

Sugar Cookie Matcha

Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew

Tiramisu Velvet Latte

White Hot Chocolate

Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams

Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve® Christmas brewed coffee are not included in this offer.

What does the 2026 Starbucks red cup look like?

Starbucks

This year’s design comes from the Starbucks creative studio. It features a sweet illustration of a coffee tree branch and coffee cherries tied up in a red bow, which feels like a nod to where your favorite latte actually starts. A green and white grosgrain ribbon motif wraps around the cup, and you’ll see the same ribbon on the paper holiday cups, the Christmas Blend coffees, and the holiday decor in coffeehouses. The cup is also made with 95% recycled material, so you can feel a little better about grabbing one. Consider this your sign to plan a festive coffee run ASAP. ☕🎀

Subscribe to our newsletter for more food news!

This post has been updated.

coffeefoodfood newshot chocolatepeppermint mochapumpkin spice lattestarbucks

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