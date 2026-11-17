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Run, don't walk!
Starbucks Red Cup Day 2026 Is Here: Get Your Free Reusable Cup!
Starbucks
By Meredith HolserNov 17, 2026
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer
As the former Shopping Editor at Brit + Co, Meredith covered everything from seasonal fashion trends and the best Trader Joe's grocery finds to splurge-worthy shoes and life-changing beauty products.
See Full Bio
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The holidays at Starbucks are here, people! If you’re a die-hard Starbucks fan, you know Red Cup Day is a whole holiday in itself – the frenzy for a free reusable cup is truly no joke. There’s even an entire website dedicated to counting down the madness! Red Cup Day 2026 was just officially announced – here's everything you need to know about the annual event, plus, Starbucks' new winter merch!
Scroll on for details on Starbucks Red Cup Day for 2026!
What is Red Cup Day?
Starbucks
Red Cup Day is Starbucks’ highly-awaited annual event that marks the start of holiday beverage season at the coffee chain. For one day only (and while supplies last), customers who order any of Starbucks’ seasonal drinks will receive a reusable red cup that features a bespoke design for the respective year.
When is Starbucks' Red Cup Day 2026?
Starbucks
Tuesday, November 17, 2024 is officially Red Cup Day!
Starbucks is giving customers a free 2026 limited-edition reusable red cup with the purchase of a handcrafted holiday beverage on Nov. 17 at participating U.S. Starbucks coffeehouses, while supplies last.
Plus, customers who bring in their clean reusable red cup (or any cup) will receive a 10-cent discount on their beverage, plus Starbucks Rewards members will earn double stars on their entire order.
What drinks qualify for a free Starbucks reusable red cup?
Starbucks
Order any size holiday or fall beverage — hot, iced or blended — and you’ll receive a free grande (16-ounce) Starbucks reusable red cup at coffeehouses, while supplies last. Eligible beverages include:
- Apple Pomegranate Refresher
- Caramel Brulée Chai
- Caramel Brulée Latte
- Gingerbread Chai
- Gingerbread Latte
- Hot Chocolate
- Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai
- Peppermint Hot Chocolate
- Peppermint Mocha
- Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte
- Pecan Oatmilk Cortado
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Snowy Apple Drink
- Sugar Cookie Latte
- Sugar Cookie Matcha
- Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew
- Tiramisu Velvet Latte
- White Hot Chocolate
- Holiday and Fall Cold Foams and Protein Cold Foams
Starbucks Christmas Blend and Starbucks Reserve® Christmas brewed coffee are not included in this offer.
What does the 2026 Starbucks red cup look like?
Starbucks
This year’s design comes from the Starbucks creative studio. It features a sweet illustration of a coffee tree branch and coffee cherries tied up in a red bow, which feels like a nod to where your favorite latte actually starts. A green and white grosgrain ribbon motif wraps around the cup, and you’ll see the same ribbon on the paper holiday cups, the Christmas Blend coffees, and the holiday decor in coffeehouses. The cup is also made with 95% recycled material, so you can feel a little better about grabbing one. Consider this your sign to plan a festive coffee run ASAP. ☕🎀
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This post has been updated.
coffeefoodfood newshot chocolatepeppermint mochapumpkin spice lattestarbucks
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