Starbucks Just Made The Best Decision Ever With Their Menu Prices
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
“Amen,” all the Starbucks-frequenting vegans, lactose intolerants, and anti-dairy people said in unison. Starbucks is no longer charging extra for non-dairy milk customizations! Starting November 7, 2024, the coffee giant saidthey’re nixing the up-charge on alternative milks like soy, coconut, almond, and oat.
Starbucks
“At the heart of the Starbucks Experience has, and always will be, the ability to customize beverages and our baristas’ expertise in helping you find, and craft your Starbucks beverage,” a Starbucks announcement reads. “Substituting non-dairy milk in a handcrafted beverage is the second most requested customization from our customers, behind adding a shot of espresso.”
The chain reported that almost half of U.S. customers that pay for non-dairy milk could see a price reduction of more than 10%. The news comes amidst the company's recent 6% drop in sales, along with customer complaints that Starbucks is simply charging too much for their goodies – something the newly-appointed Starbucks CEO, Brian Niccol, seems to be addressing.
Starbucks
How much savings are we really talking about with this menu update? Most Starbucks stores charge $0.70 to customize your drink with soy, coconut, almond, and oat milks. Some locations in hotspots like New York City even see an up to $0.90 upcharge.
A regular Caffé Latte in my area (Denver, CO) costs $5.25, and if I were to customize it with an alternative milk, it brings the price up to $5.95 ($6.43 total with tax). That's around a 13% increase that I luckily won't be seeing anymore once the new non-dairy changes go into effect.
Starbucks also announced the pricing update on their Instagram page. Many commenters seem elated to hear the news.
“FINALLY!!!!!!” one user wrote.
“People should never have been getting charged because of allergies or dietary restrictions,” another person said. “It’s [about] time 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻”
“Good call as long as nothing else goes up,” someone else noted. “Prices are getting way [too] high even for a simple, non fancy coffee.”
Subscribe to our newsletter for more can't-miss food news!
- I Taste Tested The New Lavender Drinks On The Starbucks Spring Menu—Here's My Honest Review ›
- We Tried 10 Different Oat Milks – Here’s How We Ranked Them ›
- I Tried The Starbucks Keto Pink Drink – And I Have Thoughts ›
- How To Hack Starbucks' Chocolate-Covered Strawberry Pink Drink ›
- Starbucks Just Dropped A Tasty New Fall Drink That Doesn't Have Any Pumpkin ›
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.