H&M Just Dropped 900 New Fall Items, And These 14 Are Making Me Rethink My Entire Wardrobe
I've been stalking H&M's site for their fall collection to finally drop, and I'm not disappointed in what I've found! There's faux leather pieces, mule shoes, and sleek coats that are begging for us to buy them! These seasonal outfit must-haves are just about perfect, making it hard to narrow down my top faves.
After forcing myself to close the many, many, MANY tabs I had open in my browser, here 14 pieces from H&M's fall collection that are making me rethink what I already have in my closet. Sorrows and prayers for the clothes that I decide to donate — and for my credit card bill. 😉
H&M
Maxi Coat With Tie Belt
I'm almost ashamed to admit how many coats I have, so the fact I'm even eyeing this gorgeous cream maxi piece is absurd. I'm drawn to it because it has a tie belt option instead of tons of buttons, and the exaggerated lapel looks like it'll help protect our necks from crisp fall air.
Plus, it's also giving me Olivia Pope from Scandal vibes, and that's always a good look!
H&M
Belted Maxi Coat
"I'm torn in between the two..." is all that comes to mind because I can't tell if I love the cream belted maxi coat, or this dark green version! Though it still has a belt around the middle, the placement of the dark green buttons gives it an almost military style.
Between that, the adjustable cuffs, and the dark green Gigi Pip Teddy Cattleman hat that's on it's way to my house, I think I'm lean towards buying this coat. Seriously, don't be surprised if you see me wearing this combo next month.
H&M
Wool-Blend Maxi Coat
This wool-blend maxi coat is perfect for rainy fall days. It has the appeal of a woman rushing towards her favorite coffee shop or bakery so she can read her new fall book.
You'll get the oversized look that doesn't swallow your frame, and you'll be able to comfortably slide your hands into the side pockets.
H&M
Oversized Coated Coat
I think everyone needs at least one faux leather coat in their closet, so I'm sharing this sleek little number from H&M's fall collection! It's a low-fuss option gives you lapels similar to a fitted blazer and an air of mystery.
H&M
Fluffy Coat
We saw the rise of fluffy coats during the mob wife aesthetic, so it's safe to say you can buy yourself this cute dark brown piece for the incoming colder seasons. It's single-breasted, and it falls right below your hips if you're not a fan of maxi coats.
H&M
Oversized Blazer
I've never stopped loving oversized blazers, so it's only right to re-dedicate myself to them with this cute woven design. It has the pointed lapels and padded shoulder options I love which reminds me of the '80s and early '90s.
H&M
Coated Shirt + Coated Pencil Skirt + Coated Mini Skirt
I'm giving you options on options because this is one of my favorite looks from H&M's fall collection! Between the sleek coated shirt and the burgundy color, I'm 100% head over heels for this.
Since I can't decide between the coated shirt and the skirt options, I listed all three in case you're able to pinpoint which look suits your fall vibe!
H&M
Defined-Waist Denim Shirt
My mom introduced me to chambray and denim shirts when I was a kid, so I always love to see updated versions of them during the fall. This defined-waist option also has padded shoulders that'll add a touch of structure to any fall outfit you plan to wear.
H&M
Long Leather Gloves
I can't tell you why you need leather gloves, but I do know you have to buy them. They'll go perfectly with the oversized coat I shared earlier, and you'll look chicer than you ever have. You'll have plenty of room as they extend to comfortably fit your fingers, hands, and arms!
H&M
Large Shopper
I almost cried when I saw this large leopard print shopper! It's absolutely gorgeous and works for the busy mom who wants to be super stylish this fall. As much as I've personally tried to pack light, I end up needing extra space for my son's toys, extra pull-ups, wipes, and my things.
Thank goodness it has two inner compartments!
H&M
Quilted Phone Bag
If you're going to an event, you want to make sure you can carry your phone in style. While keeping the rest of your fall outfit simple, let this quilted phone bag do all the talking! It has padded panels on both sides and the magnetic fastener makes it easy to snap close when you don't need your phone. There'll be no cracked screens on its watch!
H&M
Crossbody Bag
I don't need a true reason to buy another crossbody bag, but I do like to carry something smaller during date night. It has an adjustable shoulder strap and padded edges that'll keep my belongings in place. Sounds like a winner to me!
H&M
Bucket Bag
Okay, I'm clearly unable to make up my mind about the kind of bag I want to carry. However, I love the faux crocodile leather bucket design with the cute drawstring option! There's something about this bag that screams fall, and that's enough for me to want to add it to my cart!
H&M
Embellished Mules
Last but not least, these embellished mules are the gaudy fall shoes I crave! I can see myself wearing them with a basic black or grey jogger set for a touch of flair. OR, I could always do a bit of mix and matching by rocking a dark romantic floral print dress with them!
