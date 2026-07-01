I love a little Starbucks fix as much as the next person, but if you're someone who’s trying to eat healthy (perhaps following a low-sugar or low-fat diet), there are plenty of Starbucks menu items you should probably avoid ordering. A lot of Starbucks’ goodies are goodies for a reason – they’re often packed with excess calories, sugar, and fats you’d never guess were in their drinks and snacks until you dive deep into their nutritional facts.

These 14 bevs and food items are definitely things you should never order at Starbucks if you’re trying to be your healthiest self. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with treating yourself every once in a while, but if you hit up the drive-thru regularly, you won’t want to opt for these picks.

(All the nutritional content listed with the drinks below are based on a grande size.)

Let's take a look at the most unhealthy drinks and snacks from Starbucks.

Starbucks Drinks Starbucks Cinnamon Dolce Latte A grande iced version of this drink has 300 calories and 35 grams of sugar. Yow!

Starbucks White Mocha White Mochas are so good, but they're packed with sweetness. A grande iced version has 390 calories and 42 grams of sugar, while a grande hot version has 390 calories and 46 grams of sugar. That's more than your daily suggested amount in a single drink!

Starbucks Mocha Regular Mochas (mmm, chocolate) are about the same. A grande iced version has 350 calories and 30 grams of sugar. A grande hot version has 370 calories and 35 grams of sugar. Regular Mochas (mmm, chocolate) are about the same. A grande iced version has 350 calories and 30 grams of sugar. A grande hot version has 370 calories and 35 grams of sugar.

Starbucks Caramel Macchiato Caramel Macchiatos are so very tasty. They're one of my favorite drinks! But, a grande hot version has 250 calories and 33 grams of sugar. Talk about a rush!

Starbucks Summer-Berry Lemonade Starbucks Refresher Though this boba sip has 160 calories, a grande still costs you 37 grams of sugar. The rest of the Summer-Berry lineup is also very high in sugar! The Summer Skies Refresher has 150 calories and 29 grams of sugar, while the regular Summer Berry Refresher has 110 calories and 25 grams of sugar.

Starbucks Spicy Strawberry Refresher The spicy Refreshers from Starbucks are also unsurprisingly sugary. A grande size of the strawberry flavor holds 200 calories and 43 grams of sugar. Plus it’s not super tasty, anyways, so you won't be missing out on much.

Starbucks Pink Drink Pink Drink lovers, I'm sorry to let you know this bev is bursting with sugar. Though it's fairly low on calories (140 calories), a grande has 25 grams of sugar.

Starbucks Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino You can probably infer from the name of this drink that it's one of the unhealthiest Starbucks items. The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino alone is 480 calories and has 55 grams of sugar.

Starbucks Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino This Frappuccino measures up similarly. It has 470 calories and 60 grams of sugar! Honestly, all of the Starbucks Frapps are very high in calories and sugar, so it might be best to not order them if you are trying to eat healthy.

Starbucks Lavender Crème Frappuccino The same guidelines go for the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. This purple pick has 370 calories and 52 grams of sugar.

Food Items at Starbucks Starbucks Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap Next, we're onto food! This breakfast wrap is loaded, and it's wild. This pick has 640 calories and 33 grams fat. It also has 28 grams of protein, if you are into counting your protein intake. More than anything, I wouldn't recommend ordering this because more often than not, I would receive it already falling apart in the bag. Not great! Though this food item isn't my fave, I can't really speak down on any of the breakfast sammies. I love them.

Starbucks Bagels The bagels from Starbucks (available in Plain or Everything) aren't all that bad for you, but I would avoid ordering them altogether just because they’re not very yummy, and you could find a better bagel literally anywhere else. Sorry Starbies.

Starbucks Double Chocolate Brownie This is one of the highest sugar food items you can get. This brownie (though it's sooo yum) has 480 calories, 37 grams of sugar, and 28 grams of fat. Eek!

Starbucks Banana Walnut & Pecan Loaf Don't let the ‘banana’ fool you in this food pick. This loaf contains 410 calories, 28 grams of sugar, and 20 grams of fat.

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This post has been updated.