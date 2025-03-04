Your March Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

Flattering Spring Trends Plus-Size
Style Trends & Inspo

The 6 “Most Flattering” Plus-Size Spring Trends For 2025

crazy rich asians tv show on max
Entertainment

Jon M. Chu Just Gave Us The Best 'Crazy Rich Asians' Update

Hidden Gems At Target Under $15
Style & Shopping

15 Under-$15 Hidden Gems At Target You Can’t Pass Up This Month

paradise ending explained
Entertainment

'Paradise' Ended On A Startling Note (And We Need More!)

materialists release date
Entertainment

OMG, Dakota Johnson's New Rom-Com Is Finally Coming This Summer

oscars 2025 movies
Entertainment

Where To Stream The Biggest Movies From The 2025 Oscars

Starbucks Spring Cups
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks’ Spring Cups Are Officially Here – See The 15 “Cutest” Designs!

mbb at the brit awards millie bobby brown claps back at body shamers
Celebrity News

Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back At "Disturbing" Body Shamers

daylight saving time facts
Self Care

12 "Wacky" Daylight Saving Facts (& How to Make the Transition Easier)

ayo edebiri and jeremy allen white in the bear season 4
Entertainment

You Probably Just Missed The First Clip Of 'The Bear' Season 4

most embarrassing stories
Lifestyle

8 Women Share Their Most Cringey Stories That Are Wildly Relatable

katy perry and orlando bloom
Celebrity News

Katy Perry's Literally Going To Outer Space — Here's What Orlando Bloom Thinks

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Celebrity News

Apparently Jennifer Garner Makes Ben Affleck “Laugh Like No One Else Can”

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

Welcome back, spring flavors!

Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

Starbucks Spring Menu 2025
Chloe Williams
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 04, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Despite a number of menu cuts and company changes, Starbucks is totally popping off when it comes to their all-new spring menu. It’s practically packed with spring-ready flavors, like matcha, lavender, cherry, and even ube! I truly haven’t been so excited for a Starbucks menu drop as I am for this one. Starting March 4, you can find these new (and returning!) items on the menu lineup!

Scroll on to see everything joining the Starbucks spring menu for 2025, including a preview of their spring drinkware collection and brand-new Starbucks Reserve treats.

The Newest Spring Drink From Starbucks

Iced Cherry Chai

Starbucks

Iced Cherry Chai

As Starbucks' very first cherry-flavored sip, the Iced Cherry Chai is just perfect for springtime! It starts with your expected iced chai latte as a base and is finished off with cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping.

“When you take a sip of Iced Cherry Chai, you immediately get a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry – and it all comes together in an approachable way,” said Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks. “There’s a fun and whimsical element to the Iced Cherry Chai, while at the same time feeling modern and sophisticated."

Return Of Starbucks Lavender Drinks

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha

Starbucks

Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, & Lavender Crème Frappuccino

Lavender is baaack! Returning for the 2025 spring season is the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino.

The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha features the chain's "creamy" matcha served over ice, which is then topped with the very-floral lavender cream cold foam.

While the matcha bev includes, well, matcha, the Iced Lavender Latte is all about espresso. It's crafted with Starbucks' sweet blonde espresso, oat milk, ice, and the lavender cream cold foam.

Finally, the third lavender drink, the Lavender Crème Frappuccino (no caffeine!), boasts an icy blend of lavender and vanilla syrups and milk, all topped off with whipped cream!

New Customizations

Cherry Cream Cold Foam

Chloe Williams

Cherry Cream Cold Foam

You can also choose to customize your favorite sip with two of Starbucks' new flavors for spring. First up is the Cherry Cream Cold Foam, which is described as a "bright" flavor.

Lavender Cream Cold Foam

Starbucks

Lavender Cream Cold Foam

You can also opt for the Lavender Cream Cold Foam on top of any iced sip. Bring on the floral notes!

All-New Savory Breakfast Item

Jalape\u00f1o Chicken Pocket

Starbucks

Jalapeño Chicken Pocket

If you're tired of traditional breakfast sandwiches, the all-new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket is here to save your morning! This flatbread is stuffed with diced chicken, charred poblanos, green jalapeños, three-chile-pepper cheese, and jalapeño cream cheese for a spicy effect.

TRUFF Original & Jalape\u00f1o Lime Hot Sauce

Starbucks

Plus, for a limited time, you can get one free packet of TRUFF Original or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce with any Starbucks breakfast sammie, wrap, egg bites, bakes, lunch sandwiches, or pockets. TRUFF's hot sauce is infused with black truffle to create "the perfect blend of heat and flavor."

Spring Merch Drop Alert!

Starbucks Spring 2025 Drinkware

Starbucks

With a Starbucks menu update comes an updated drinkware collection! All crafted in the most adorable colors for spring, this drop includes cold cups, tumblers, water bottles, and more. In addition to a super cute cherry blossom collection, there's even a neat crossbody bottle bag you can use to carry around your favorite cup(s) hands-free!

Also expect an all-new Artist Collaboration Series drinkware collection from Starbuck in collaboration with Brooklyn-based muralist and illustrator, Misha Tyutyunik.

Starbucks Reserve Offerings For Spring

Lavender Matcha Malt

Starbucks

Lavender Matcha Malt

Consider yourself lucky if you live in Chicago, New York City, or Seattle – the Starbucks Reserve locations there have gotten a huge update for spring! Including all things matcha, lavender, cherry, and even ube (!!!), the first sip available at your nearest Starbucks Reserve is the Lavender Matcha Melt.

This drink boasts a malted milkshake base made with Starbucks Reserve's signature matcha, vanilla gelato, and chocolate and lavender bitters. It gets topped off with a lavender whipped cream, a sprinkle of sugar, and a cutie lil' sprig of lavender.

Iced Ube Coconut Latte

Starbucks

Iced Ube Coconut Latte

Meet Starbucks' newest ube innovation: the Iced Ube Coconut Latte (I'm drooling already)! Starbucks Reserve preps this drink with a blend of espresso and coconut milk over ice and tops it with a rich ube-coconut cold foam. You'll also get a sprinkle of coconut flakes on top! Yummm.

Sakura Float

Starbucks

Sakura Float

Also available at Starbucks Reserve locations, this springtime treat features iced Sakura Allure tea topped with a "decadent" scoop of vanilla gelato.

Twice Baked Pistachio Rose Cornetto

Starbucks

Twice Baked Pistachio Rose Cornetto

Now, onto the good stuff – the food! This twice-baked pastry is filled (and topped!) with a creamy pistachio frangipane and finished with rose glaze. If this doesn't scream 'springtime," I don't know what does!

Blueberry Lavender Donut

Starbucks

Blueberry Lavender Donut

As a blueberry donut lover, I simply need to try this new Starbucks Reserve snack. It starts with a blueberry cake donut that's then topped with a blueberry-lavender glaze.

Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake

Starbucks

Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake

Finally, this looks-too-cute-to-eat treat features a matcha-infused roll cake that's filled and topped with vanilla Butterfly Pea Flower tea ganache. Fancy!

Subscribe to our newsletter for more Starbucks menu updates + news!

food newsstarbucks newsstarbucks menucoffeematchalavenderfood
The Conversation (0)

The Latest

sydney sweeney vanity fair oscars afterparty
Celebrity News

Sydney Sweeney Is A Total Bombshell After Postponing Her Wedding

brandon sklenar it ends with us
Celebrity News

Brandon Sklenar Had The Perfect Response To ANOTHER 'It Ends With Us' Question

andrew garfield monica barbaro
Celebrity News

Sorry Y'all, Andrew Garfield Might Be Off The Market

​Amazon Spring Fashion Under $15
Style Trends & Inspo

20 “Adorable” Under-$15 Fashion Finds From Amazon

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit