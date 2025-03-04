Starbucks’ Spring Menu Is Officially Here – With All Things Cherry, Lavender, & Ube!

Despite a number of menu cuts and company changes , Starbucks is totally popping off when it comes to their all-new spring menu . It’s practically packed with spring-ready flavors, like matcha, lavender, cherry, and even ube! I truly haven’t been so excited for a Starbucks menu drop as I am for this one. Starting March 4, you can find these new (and returning!) items on the menu lineup!

Scroll on to see everything joining the Starbucks spring menu for 2025, including a preview of their spring drinkware collection and brand-new Starbucks Reserve treats.

The Newest Spring Drink From Starbucks Starbucks Iced Cherry Chai As Starbucks' very first cherry-flavored sip, the Iced Cherry Chai is just perfect for springtime! It starts with your expected iced chai latte as a base and is finished off with cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping. “When you take a sip of Iced Cherry Chai, you immediately get a creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry – and it all comes together in an approachable way,” said Billy Altieri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks. “There’s a fun and whimsical element to the Iced Cherry Chai, while at the same time feeling modern and sophisticated."



Return Of Starbucks Lavender Drinks Starbucks Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, & Lavender Crème Frappuccino Lavender is baaack! Returning for the 2025 spring season is the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, the Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte, and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino. The Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha features the chain's "creamy" matcha served over ice, which is then topped with the very-floral lavender cream cold foam. While the matcha bev includes, well, matcha, the Iced Lavender Latte is all about espresso. It's crafted with Starbucks' sweet blonde espresso, oat milk, ice, and the lavender cream cold foam. Finally, the third lavender drink, the Lavender Crème Frappuccino (no caffeine!), boasts an icy blend of lavender and vanilla syrups and milk, all topped off with whipped cream!

New Customizations Chloe Williams Cherry Cream Cold Foam You can also choose to customize your favorite sip with two of Starbucks' new flavors for spring. First up is the Cherry Cream Cold Foam, which is described as a "bright" flavor.

Starbucks Lavender Cream Cold Foam You can also opt for the Lavender Cream Cold Foam on top of any iced sip. Bring on the floral notes!

All-New Savory Breakfast Item Starbucks Jalapeño Chicken Pocket If you're tired of traditional breakfast sandwiches, the all-new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket is here to save your morning! This flatbread is stuffed with diced chicken, charred poblanos, green jalapeños, three-chile-pepper cheese, and jalapeño cream cheese for a spicy effect.

Starbucks Plus, for a limited time, you can get one free packet of TRUFF Original or Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce with any Starbucks breakfast sammie, wrap, egg bites, bakes, lunch sandwiches, or pockets. TRUFF's hot sauce is infused with black truffle to create "the perfect blend of heat and flavor."

Spring Merch Drop Alert! Starbucks With a Starbucks menu update comes an updated drinkware collection! All crafted in the most adorable colors for spring, this drop includes cold cups, tumblers, water bottles, and more. In addition to a super cute cherry blossom collection, there's even a neat crossbody bottle bag you can use to carry around your favorite cup(s) hands-free! Also expect an all-new Artist Collaboration Series drinkware collection from Starbuck in collaboration with Brooklyn-based muralist and illustrator, Misha Tyutyunik.

Starbucks Reserve Offerings For Spring Starbucks Lavender Matcha Malt Consider yourself lucky if you live in Chicago, New York City, or Seattle – the Starbucks Reserve locations there have gotten a huge update for spring! Including all things matcha, lavender, cherry, and even ube (!!!), the first sip available at your nearest Starbucks Reserve is the Lavender Matcha Melt. This drink boasts a malted milkshake base made with Starbucks Reserve's signature matcha, vanilla gelato, and chocolate and lavender bitters. It gets topped off with a lavender whipped cream, a sprinkle of sugar, and a cutie lil' sprig of lavender.

Starbucks Iced Ube Coconut Latte Meet Starbucks' newest ube innovation: the Iced Ube Coconut Latte (I'm drooling already)! Starbucks Reserve preps this drink with a blend of espresso and coconut milk over ice and tops it with a rich ube-coconut cold foam. You'll also get a sprinkle of coconut flakes on top! Yummm.

Starbucks Sakura Float Also available at Starbucks Reserve locations, this springtime treat features iced Sakura Allure tea topped with a "decadent" scoop of vanilla gelato.

Starbucks Twice Baked Pistachio Rose Cornetto Now, onto the good stuff – the food! This twice-baked pastry is filled (and topped!) with a creamy pistachio frangipane and finished with rose glaze. If this doesn't scream 'springtime," I don't know what does!

Starbucks Blueberry Lavender Donut As a blueberry donut lover, I simply need to try this new Starbucks Reserve snack. It starts with a blueberry cake donut that's then topped with a blueberry-lavender glaze.

Starbucks Butterfly Pea Swirl Cake Finally, this looks-too-cute-to-eat treat features a matcha-infused roll cake that's filled and topped with vanilla Butterfly Pea Flower tea ganache. Fancy!

