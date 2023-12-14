5 Major Questions We Have After That "Sullivan's Crossing" Ending
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
About halfway through theSullivan's Crossing season one finale, it looks like things are finally starting to calm down for Maggie. Her court case ends up getting dismissed, and she returns to the campground, where Cal and Sully promised her they'd be waiting. In a dream world, Maggie and Cal would *finally* get together and Sully and Maggie's relationship would be totally healed. But it doesn't take long for things to unravel and the Sullivan's Crossing ending truly had my jaw on the floor! Morgan Kohan might have given us our first look at season 2, but here are some questions I absolutely need them to answer. Spoilers for the Sullivan's Crossing finale ahead!
Why did Lola keep Cal's letter for Maggie?
(L-R): Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones. Image via Fremantle.
I thought that Lola and Maggie had reconciled during last week's episode, but apparently not. When Maggie finds Cal's cabin empty and thinks he abandoned her (in reality, he went to fulfill his wife's last wishes and sprinkle her ashes in the ocean), Lola hides the letter Cal left for Maggie. It's been clear throughout the season that even though Cal and Maggie have major chemistry, Lola is also interested in him. Maybe Lola still resents Maggie for disliking her, maybe she hopes Cal will fall in love with her instead. Either way, Lola, girl, that is messy!!
Will Rob and Sydney make up?
(L-R): Reid Price as Rob Shandon and Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan. Image via Michael Tompkins/Fremantle.
Rob and Sydney have a huge falling out when he hires an assistant manager without talking to her. While Rob had good intentions, namely that he doesn't want Sydney to feel held back by the diner or "what happened in New York," Sydney feels like he completely overlooked her, and ends up both quitting the diner and moving out of Rob's house. Rob's son (and Sydney's nephew) Finn is heartbroken, and TBH, so am I.
Also, what happened to Sydney in New York?
Lindura as Sydney Shandon. Image via Michael Tompkins/Fremantle.
All season, we've heard that something happened when Sydney was in New York that led her to come back to Sullivan's Crossing, but we don't know what that something is. I hope whenever it comes to light, it'll help Sydney reconcile with Rob...and maybe even have the confidence to start a real relationship with Rafe (I ship them SO HARD).
Who's the father of Maggie's baby on Sullivan's Crossing?
Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan. Image via Fremantle.
In one of the biggest twists of the whole season, Maggie learns that she's pregnant. This serves as one of the catalysts for a fight with Sully, since now she is even more heartbroken by the idea of a parent leaving a child. We're not exactly sure whether the father is Cal or Andrew, but one thing I do know is that it makes Maggie's love life way crazier than it already was.
What happened to Sully in the Sullivan's Crossing ending?
(L-R): Scott Patterson as Harry ‘Sully’ Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones. Image via Fremantle.
Right before the credits roll on the Sullivan's Crossing finale, we see Sully experience one of his headaches after his fight with Maggie, but this time, it's strong enough that he collapses. While I felt totally shocked as a viewer, the emotion was even stronger and more complicated because we finally learn that Sully *did* actually come after Maggie the day she left — and ended up being the driver who hit Lola on her bike. We don't know whether the headaches are a side effect of something really serious, but the show has already proven multiple times that no one is safe.
What was your favorite part about the Sullivan's Crossing finale? Let us know in the comments!
Lead image via Fremantle.
