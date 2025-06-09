'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 Is On Its Way!

It's always a good day when we learn our favorite shows have been renewed — and Sullivan's Crossing fans, today's your lucky day! We're only partway through season 3 but Canadian network CTV just announced that a senior season of the family, medical, and small town drama is returning. That means we'll be able to see Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson on The CW again so soon! Keep reading for everything we know.

Here's what you need to know about Sullivan's Crossing season 4, coming to The CW soon.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Jessie Redmond/Fremantle Sullivan's Crossing premieres in Canada on CTV, but it debut in the US on The CW. We don't have a Sullivan's Crossing season 4 release date quite yet, but considering we've gotten one every year since its debut, it's safe to assume season 4 will drop in 2026.

How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 4? Fremantle/CW Sadly we also don't know that yet, but every season so far has had 10 episodes, so that's a good bet for Sullivan’s Crossing season 4.

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast? CTV/Bell Media The Sullivan's Crossing cast features: Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan

as Maggie Sullivan Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones

as Cal Jones Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan

as Harry "Sully" Sullivan Reid Price as Rob Shandon

as Rob Shandon Lindura as Sydney Shandon

as Sydney Shandon Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear

as Frank Cranebear Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear

as Edna Cranebear Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson

as Lola Gunderson Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Where is Sullivan's Crossing filmed? Jan Walter Luigi/Unsplash Sullivan's Crossing is filmed around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. Check out our travel guide for all the best places to visit!

What happens to Frank in Sullivan's Crossing? Michael Tompkins/Fremantle After warning some tourists they couldn't hunt in the area, Frank is actually shot and left for dead, only to be found by Sully, Cal, and Maggie. But don't worry — he survives!

Who actually hit Lola in Sullivan's Crossing? Chris Reardon/Fremantle An early mystery on the show is who hit Lola with their car when she was a child. It turns out that Sully confesses to hitting her when he was drunk and trying to get Maggie, who was being taken to live with her mom — an incident which led Maggie to believe he never chased after her, Lola to spend years in recovery, and Sully to carry years of guilt. But when Lola returns to the scene of the accident all these years later, she suddenly remembers that it wasn't Sully who hit her.

