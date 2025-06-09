Listen To Our New Podcast: Yap City!

'Sullivan's Crossing' Season 4 Is On Its Way!

Jun 09, 2025
Chloe Williams serves as B+C's Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert.

It's always a good day when we learn our favorite shows have been renewed — and Sullivan's Crossing fans, today's your lucky day! We're only partway through season 3 but Canadian network CTV just announced that a senior season of the family, medical, and small town drama is returning. That means we'll be able to see Chad Michael Murray, Morgan Kohan, and Scott Patterson on The CW again so soon! Keep reading for everything we know.

Here's what you need to know about Sullivan's Crossing season 4, coming to The CW soon.

Where can I watch Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

Sullivan's Crossing premieres in Canada on CTV, but it debut in the US on The CW. We don't have a Sullivan's Crossing season 4 release date quite yet, but considering we've gotten one every year since its debut, it's safe to assume season 4 will drop in 2026.

How many episodes are there in Sullivan's Crossing season 4?

Sadly we also don't know that yet, but every season so far has had 10 episodes, so that's a good bet for Sullivan’s Crossing season 4.

Who's in the Sullivan's Crossing cast?

The Sullivan's Crossing cast features:

  • Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan
  • Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones
  • Scott Patterson as Harry "Sully" Sullivan
  • Reid Price as Rob Shandon
  • Lindura as Sydney Shandon
  • Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear
  • Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear
  • Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson
  • Zayn Maloney as Finn Shandon

Where is Sullivan's Crossing filmed?

Sullivan's Crossing is filmed around Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada. Check out our travel guide for all the best places to visit!

What happens to Frank in Sullivan's Crossing?

After warning some tourists they couldn't hunt in the area, Frank is actually shot and left for dead, only to be found by Sully, Cal, and Maggie. But don't worry — he survives!

Who actually hit Lola in Sullivan's Crossing?

An early mystery on the show is who hit Lola with their car when she was a child. It turns out that Sully confesses to hitting her when he was drunk and trying to get Maggie, who was being taken to live with her mom — an incident which led Maggie to believe he never chased after her, Lola to spend years in recovery, and Sully to carry years of guilt.

But when Lola returns to the scene of the accident all these years later, she suddenly remembers that it wasn't Sully who hit her.

Check out our favorite 8 Small Town TV Shows to hold you over until Sullivan's Crossing season 4!

