Refreshing sips for the ultimate Italian Girl Summer.
Your Perfect Summer Drink, Inspired by Italy’s Dreamiest Escapes
If you’ve ever daydreamed about wandering through a citrus grove on the Amalfi Coast or sipping something crisp under the Tuscan sun, we’ve got your Italian Girl Summer dreams covered. We’ve matched the sparkling water flavors of the new Sanpellegrino CIAO! flavored sparkling water — made with real fruit juice (read: 0g added sugars) and a pinch of Sicilian salt — to some of the most swoon-worthy summer destinations on our travel bucket list.
Even if you're just chilling on the patio with your passport in a drawer (we’re with you), the refreshing flavors of Sanpellegrino CIAO! will bring the ciao bella vibes to your summer. Ready to find your destination-worthy summer drink? Let’s find your match.
Shutterstock
Dream Destination: Sicily, Italy
Charming villages, dramatic coastlines, and citrus trees as far as the eye can see? Sicily is bold, bright, and a little wild – just like your dream summer escape.
Sanpellegrino
Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Blood Orange
With real blood orange and citrus juices plus a pinch of Sicilian salt, this flavor is basically summer in a can. Zesty, juicy, and refreshing — it’s perfect for pretending you’re on a Vespa cruising through Taormina, en route to a seaside café.
Shutterstock
Dream Destination: Tuscany, Italy
Rolling hills, golden sunsets, and peach orchards in bloom — Tuscany feels like a timeless postcard. Spend your evenings soaking in the view of the gorgeous countryside with a refreshing beverage in hand.
Sanpellegrino
Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Peach
Delicious peach and citrus juices combine with signature Sanpellegrino bubbles to capture the warmth of a Tuscan summer. It’s ideal for sipping while daydreaming of rustic farmhouses, cypress-lined roads, and that golden hour glow.
Shutterstock
Dream Destination: Amalfi Coast, Italy
Pastel-hued towns perched on cliffs, turquoise seas, and winding roads lined with lemon and lime trees — the Amalfi Coast is peak summer glam. Whether you're poolside in Positano or cruising the coastline, this destination is full of energy and iconic beauty at every turn.
Sanpellegrino
Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Lime
With its crisp, citrusy kick and refreshing sparkle, this lime flavor captures the essence of Amalfi’s citrus groves. It’s the perfect drink to imagine yourself under a striped umbrella with salty skin and beachy waves.
Shutterstock
Dream Destination: Verona, Italy
Romantic streets, Shakespearean charm, and cherry trees in bloom — Verona is the perfect backdrop for a summer love story (even if it’s just with your drink!).
Sanpellegrino
Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Cherry
Sweet, slightly tart, and bursting with flavor, this cherry sparkler feels like a splash of summer in a can. Just the thing to enjoy while watching the sunset from a balcony above the Adige River.
Whether you’re lounging at home, spending time with friends or just needing a refreshing afternoon treat throughout the day, Sanpellegrino CIAO! flavored sparkling water is that delicious escape for the ultimate Italian Girl Summer. Arrivederci!