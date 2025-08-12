Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Refreshing sips for the ultimate Italian Girl Summer.

Your Perfect Summer Drink, Inspired by Italy’s Dreamiest Escapes

summer drinks inspired by italy
Sanpellegrino
Aug 12, 2025
If you’ve ever daydreamed about wandering through a citrus grove on the Amalfi Coast or sipping something crisp under the Tuscan sun, we’ve got your Italian Girl Summer dreams covered. We’ve matched the sparkling water flavors of the new Sanpellegrino CIAO! flavored sparkling water — made with real fruit juice (read: 0g added sugars) and a pinch of Sicilian salt — to some of the most swoon-worthy summer destinations on our travel bucket list.

Even if you're just chilling on the patio with your passport in a drawer (we’re with you), the refreshing flavors of Sanpellegrino CIAO! will bring the ciao bella vibes to your summer. Ready to find your destination-worthy summer drink? Let’s find your match.

Sicily, Italy

Dream Destination: Sicily, Italy

Charming villages, dramatic coastlines, and citrus trees as far as the eye can see? Sicily is bold, bright, and a little wild – just like your dream summer escape.

Person in striped shirt opening Sanpellegrino Blood Orange can outdoors.

Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Blood Orange

With real blood orange and citrus juices plus a pinch of Sicilian salt, this flavor is basically summer in a can. Zesty, juicy, and refreshing — it’s perfect for pretending you’re on a Vespa cruising through Taormina, en route to a seaside café.

Tuscany, Italy

Dream Destination: Tuscany, Italy

Rolling hills, golden sunsets, and peach orchards in bloom — Tuscany feels like a timeless postcard. Spend your evenings soaking in the view of the gorgeous countryside with a refreshing beverage in hand.

Person in sunglasses drinks a peach-flavored Sanpellegrino under a sunny sky.

Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Peach

Delicious peach and citrus juices combine with signature Sanpellegrino bubbles to capture the warmth of a Tuscan summer. It’s ideal for sipping while daydreaming of rustic farmhouses, cypress-lined roads, and that golden hour glow.

Amalfi Coast, Italy

Dream Destination: Amalfi Coast, Italy

Pastel-hued towns perched on cliffs, turquoise seas, and winding roads lined with lemon and lime trees — the Amalfi Coast is peak summer glam. Whether you're poolside in Positano or cruising the coastline, this destination is full of energy and iconic beauty at every turn.

Sunglasses, lime can, and fresh limes in a checked green and white cloth.

Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Lime

With its crisp, citrusy kick and refreshing sparkle, this lime flavor captures the essence of Amalfi’s citrus groves. It’s the perfect drink to imagine yourself under a striped umbrella with salty skin and beachy waves.

Verona, Italy

Dream Destination: Verona, Italy

Romantic streets, Shakespearean charm, and cherry trees in bloom — Verona is the perfect backdrop for a summer love story (even if it’s just with your drink!).

Hand reaching for a chilled can in a cooler with ice, featuring Sanpellegrino drinks.

Your Perfect Summer Drink: Sanpellegrino CIAO! Cherry

Sweet, slightly tart, and bursting with flavor, this cherry sparkler feels like a splash of summer in a can. Just the thing to enjoy while watching the sunset from a balcony above the Adige River.

Whether you’re lounging at home, spending time with friends or just needing a refreshing afternoon treat throughout the day, Sanpellegrino CIAO! flavored sparkling water is that delicious escape for the ultimate Italian Girl Summer. Arrivederci!

