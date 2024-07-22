10 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes For When You're Too Tired To Cook
Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Being out in the heat for 5 minutes truly steals all of my energy. Making my bed? I’m saving that for tomorrow. Doing the dishes? Nope. Tidying my living room? I’m simply not doing that. Plus, the very last thing you could ask me to do on a hot summer day is cook a whole dinner. It’s too much, y’all. That’s where these easy summer dinner recipes come in – a lot of them require little to no cooking, and we all know the less time spent hovering around a hot oven, the better. Check out 10 of my go-to meals to make on scorching summer evenings that won’t leave you feeling absolutely drained.
Brit + Co
Instant Pot Butter Chicken
The Instant Pot is a real lifesaver no matter what season it is, because you're guaranteed a piping-hot meal without having to slave over the even hotter stove for hours. This butter chicken comes together in just 30 minutes using the magical kitchen appliance – all you have to do is combine all the ingredients in the Instant Pot, let it sit, and boom: dinner's ready! (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
20-Minute Homemade Pizza
The secret to the easiest homemade pizza ever?Trader Joe's ready-made pizza dough. Buying the pre-made stuff makes the process so much easier. Simply pile on all your favorite toppings alongside some sauce and bake for about 15 minutes to craft the yummiest savory pie. (via Brit + Co)
Brit + Co
Asparagus Soup
Soup in the summer? It's more likely than you think, especially when you've got a recipe this easy. This asparagus soup is just the good ol' green stalks, a whole onion, and some olive oil, and it tastes heavenly alongside some toasted bread. You can also serve it with some quick protein like store-bought grilled chicken or canned tuna to get even more sustenance. (via Brit + Co)
The Real Food Dietitians
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls
All that requires cooking in these bowls is the fluffy rice and saucy salmon, but you can cut down even more cooking time by using easy microwave rice. No shame there – I do it all the time. The veggie toppings on this bowl provide a nice variety in terms of texture and flavor, too, so don't skip them! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
Completely Delicious
Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
This Caesar salad-inspired pasta salad is everything to me. It supplies an even balance between carbs, protein, and vegetables, which is something you don't always get from an easy, quick meal! Using pre-cooked chicken (rotisserie, anyone?) will save you from ever turning on the oven for this healthy dinner recipe. (via Completely Delicious)
The First Mess
Easy Vegan Instant Pot Mushroom Risotto
The Instant Pot strikes again! This mushroom risotto can be whipped up in 40 minutes, and all that time is so worth it. Most of the time accounts for seasoning and sautéing all the seasonings in this dish, but from there, you've only got 20 minutes of cook time. Easy peasy (and yummy)! (via The First Mess)
Crowded Kitchen
Mediterranean Sheet Pan Dinner
Sheet pan meals are my savior when it comes to hot summer nights. When I don't feel like cooking (or am just too tired to), I can just throw everything on my nearest pan, cook it for a lil' bit, and I've got a wholesome meal on my hands. This Mediterranean-inspired recipe is the perfect dish to make, since it boasts quite the healthy balance of veggies and some nice, zesty flavors. (via Crowded Kitchen)
Averie Cooks
Spinach + Blueberry Superfood Salad
For all you salad freaks out there, this one that centers superfoods is really dang good. It's savory yet sweet, plus light enough for summertime. Thanks to the addition of wheat berries (or quinoa, you do you) and sliced almonds, there's good texture in every bite – no soggy salads here! (via Averie Cooks)
The Girl on Bloor
Meal Prep Chicken Souvlaki Bowls
Don't feel like cooking this summer? Meal prepping is gonna be your BFF. These healthy bowls packed with chicken, quinoa, and veggies will keep you powered up, feeling good, and will help you avoid any sort of kitchen fatigue, as long as you're up for a longer prep session at the start of the week. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Half Baked Harvest
Heirloom Tomato Cheddar Tart
Use some store-bought puff pastry dough to expedite this delicious savory tart! This dish also uses up a lot of good in-season produce, like heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil. It gets even better once you sprinkle on some sharp cheddar cheese. Just bake for 25-30 minutes, and dinner's on the table. (via Half Baked Harvest)
