This Tomato Basil Orzo Recipe Is Perfect As A Summer Side Or Main
Roasted Tomato Basil and Feta Orzo…for a quick and simple dinner. Orzo pasta, sweet and juicy roasted cherry tomatoes, garlic, herbs, feta cheese, and toasted pine nuts, all combined to create a quick pasta dinner. Finish it off with crispy, salty prosciutto for a truly delicious pasta dish. Every bite bursts in your mouth…it's pretty hard to beat this simple summer pasta.
This recipe is not only DELICIOUS, and it literally takes just 30 minutes from start to finish.
So here we are! And guys, it's beyond good.
The Idea
I finally made this recipe over the weekend after receiving a fresh order of herbs and edible flowers from Gourmet Sweet Botanicals. I figured a roasted pasta with pretty edible flowers would be nice for today!
I wanted to create a warm orzo pasta with an olive oil base and lots of sweet roasted cherry tomatoes. Feta cheese sounded like the perfect cheese to pair alongside this pasta, and then the prosciutto adds that nice crunch.
Here are the quick details
I always start out by roasting the tomatoes. It's KEY to using cherry tomatoes, which I find to be pretty delicious year-round. I toss them up with olive oil, garlic, chili powder (for heat), and honey to help them really caramelize and become sweet and addicting.
While the tomatoes roast, I also crisp the prosciutto in the oven at the same time.
While everything is in the oven I boil the orzo and make a quick olive oil-based vinaigrette for the pasta. It's a simple mix of olive oil, red wine vinegar, and a small bit of shallot. I add the hot pasta right to the vinaigrette, then toss it up with lots of fresh herbs. Once the hot pasta hits the fresh herbs and vinaigrette everything immediately smells incredible.
At this point, the tomatoes should be done, so give that garlic a fine chop and toss the tomatoes and garlic in with the pasta. Add lots of feta cheese and then that crispy prosciutto.
And geez, that's it. I told you this is simple, but yet it still has sophistication. Between the roasted tomatoes and garlic, fresh herbs, cheese, and prosciutto, there is so much happening here.
I love that this dish comes together pretty quickly. And while I prefer eating this warm, it would also be great to serve up cold at picnics or upcoming summer gatherings. You could even pack it up for lunch!
Either way you serve it up, it's going to be good. I always recommend a little extra cheese on top and toasted ciabatta bread on the side. Yumm!
Roasted Tomato Basil and Feta Orzo
Prep Time 10 MINUTES
Cook Time 20 MINUTES
Total Time 30 MINUTES
Servings: 6
Calories Per Serving: 470 kcal
Nutritional information is only an estimate. The accuracy of the nutritional information for any recipe on this site is not guaranteed.
Ingredients
- 7 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 cups cherry tomatoes
- 3-4 cloves garlic, smashed and skin removed
- 2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves (or 2 teaspoons dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 3 teaspoons honey
- kosher salt and black pepper
- 3 ounces prosciutto, torn (optional)
- 1 pound dry orzo pasta
- 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
- 1/2 of a small shallot, grated
- red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup fresh basil, roughly chopped
- 1/2 cup mixed fresh herbs, such as dill and chives
- 8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/3 cup toasted nuts/seeds
Instructions
1. Preheat the oven to 425° F.
2. In a roasting pan, combine 3 tablespoons olive oil, tomatoes, garlic, thyme, chili powder, 1 teaspoon honey, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Roast for 20-25 minutes, until the tomatoes burst. Finley chop the garlic.
3. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and arrange the prosciutto in an even layer. Bake 5-8 minutes, until the prosciutto is crisp.
4. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the orzo until al dente. Drain.
5. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, combine 4 tablespoons olive oil, the red wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons honey, the shallot, and a pinch each of red pepper flakes, salt, and pepper. Add the hot orzo and fresh herbs, toss to combine. Add the tomatoes, chopped roasted garlic, and any juices left in the pan, the feta, and nuts, gently toss. Top with prosciutto. Serve warm or chilled!
