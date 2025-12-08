Gap’s New Gift-Ready Collection Inspired By Summer Fridays Drops This Week

Summer Fridays’ first-ever foray into the fashion world is coming this week. The beauty brand collaborated with Gap for “a curated collection of cozy essentials,” and it’s so gift-worthy, whether it’s for the beauty fanatic or cozy-core person in your life. Prices range from $28 to $98 for loungewear staples like knit sweaters, flannel pajamas, and fleecy matching sets. There’s even an exclusive beauty bundle featuring Summer Fridays favorites.

Scroll on for everything we know about the Summer Fridays x Gap collaboration!

Gap Summer Fridays x Gap is a 20-piece apparel collection inspired by Summer Fridays’ cool-girl aesthetics blended with Gap’s status as a powerhouse for classic clothing. The launch is rooted in both self-care and self-expression, delivering 20 pieces with soft materials and comfortable silhouettes to lean into this cozy season.

Gap “Gap and Summer Fridays are built on the same idea – that products designed to make you feel good and bring comfort and joy never go out of style,” says Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Gap. “This collaboration celebrates everyday essentials in a way that feels fresh, modern, and authentic.”

Gap This is where beauty and fashion truly cross over. The Summer Fridays x Gap collection will feature Summer Fridays’ signature tones like Pink Sugar, Cherry, Vanilla, and the iconic Jet Lag Mask blue.

Gap Fans can start shopping the Summer Fridays x Gap collection on December 12 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The collection will be available on gap.com and in select US and Canada Gap stores. Customers who spend $125 will receive the exclusive Summer Fridays best-sellers makeup bag bundle while supplies last online and in-store.

