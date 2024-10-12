I'm A Self-Appointed Face Mist Expert — These Are My 10 Faves For Extra Hydration
Wanna know the four essentials I keep in my bag at all times? Concealer, a hydrating lipstick, a hair brush, and arguably the most important: a face mist. Seriously, face mist is probably most-used product because of how multi-purpose it is — there are so many different ways you can use it! It works as a setting spray for your makeup, a mist to keep your skin hydrated, and even a cooling spray that helps me keep my zen throughout the day. This will be your #1 essential through the cold, dry seasons, so keep scrolling to stock up on some new favorites!
What do face mists actually do?
Summer Fridays
While face mists can make you feel refreshed at face value, they actually have quite a lot of purposes. Some facial sprays offer hydrating and moisturizing ingredients to make sure your skin isn't getting too dry or flaky, while others are great at delivering relief from inflammation and redness. There are even some sprays that can give you a therapeutic, relaxing boost with lavender or other essential oils. The benefits are truly endless with these!
The Best Face Mists To Shop Right Now
Amazon
Evian Facial Spray
This spray is so multi-purpose, it's crazy. Not only does it moisturize dry skin, but it also restores your skin's pH levels, while setting your makeup so that it stays in tact all day. I like to keep this with me so that I can touch up my makeup and make it look refreshed throughout the day.
Amazon
Caudalie Beauty Elixir
This "elixir" is an all-time fave of mine that I've been using for around a decade! I've probably gone through over 100 bottles of this stuff, so let me just say: It's worth every penny. This spray is so good, my husband won't stop stealing it from me every morning and night. It has the best scent and relaxing peppermint-like feeling — I honestly crave it as soon as I wake up!
Amazon
Avène Eau Thermale Spray
This spray does a fantastic job at maintaining the PH balance of your skin, while also being the most glorious cold mist I've ever used. During hot summer months, you won't find me without this beauty sitting in my handbag — it's so cold and amazing on the skin. Even in the winter, I find this spray so helpful and necessary, because it makes my skin hydrated and dewy despite the cold, frigid air.
Sephora
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Soothing Hydration Mist
This incredibly hydrating spray from Summer Fridays will protect your skin from pollutants or exposure to outside factors. Also, this mist is great at keeping your skin barrier in tact and healthy — AKA preventing it from getting too dry, or dehydrated. I've been using this face mist for a few weeks, and love how it feels not my skin.
Tower 28 Rescue Spray
This Tower 28 spray is a Hypochlorous Acid spray, so it's amazing at helping to reduce redness and even prevent breakouts from happening. I take this spray with me anytime I'm traveling, using it constantly to help prevent breakouts and annoying, pesky pimples.
Amazon
Mario Badescu Aloe Spray
A lot of people are familiar with the Mario Badescu rose spray, but my personal fave is the cucumber, aloe, and green tea spray! It feels like a spa in a bottle! This face mist is so therapeutic — and it's very good for skin that needs help with hydration, redness, or even sensitive skin.
Amazon
Grace & Stella Spray All Day
Speaking of rose spray, here's this one from Grace & Stella that's ultra-hydrating and has great reviews. It's one of the more popular sprays on Amazon because of how moisturizing it can feel on the skin — plus how amazing the rose scent smells!
Amazon
e.l.f. Cosmetics Coconut Mist
A new scent has entered the chat... This coconut face mist is so refreshing, and it gets bonus points for also being extra hydrating! In the fall and winter, when the months are getting colder and dryer, you will thank me later for making you buy this incredibly moisturizing facial spray. You're welcome in advance.
Amazon
Dermalogica Antioxidant Mist
This spray helps firm the skin, and ultimately helps with anti-aging. Don't we all love that? Really though, this face mist helps to reduce fine lines, hydrating them with ceramides to literally fill in the gaps! It will also help shield your skin from outside toxins or factors like free radicals. Def a great product for those with more mature skin!
Amazon
Curél Japanese Skincare Mist
While this pick is a little bit more pricey at $30 for a mist, it's definitely a popular item amongst the beauty community. From the Japanese company, Curél, this one is made to be an intense moisture mist — which is something I need as an extremely dry and sensitive skin girly, myself! Sign me up!
