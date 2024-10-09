7 Best Eye Creams For Bright, Refreshed Under Eyes
One thing about me: I have extremely pale skin — like I'm talking almost translucent. That means the second I get even less than 7 hours of sleep, you can see every blue vein and eye bag showing underneath my eyes. So one of my most important steps in my skincare routine is a good eye cream to brighten and liven my under-eyes. As a self-appointed expert in this area, I thought I'd share with you some of my most used eye creams to give you that "I just had 5 shots of espresso and got 10 hours of sleep" look!
Amazon
CeraVe Eye Cream
This CeraVe eye cream is one of the best bangs you can get for your buck in the beauty world. It's under $15, dermatologist-approved, and really does work. It's honestly a go-to of mine because it's so affordable and easy to stock up on. Not to mention how the gentle and mild formula works wonders on my sensitive skin! I love this one for brightening and depuffing on the daily!
Amazon
First Aid Beauty Brightening Eye Cream
What drew me to this eye cream — besides the fact that it was First Aid Beauty and I'm obsessed with them — was the Niacinimide in it. This is a hydrating ingredient that I'm always looking for in my skincare because of how nourishing it is. My skin truly drinks it up, so I knew it would work incredibly under my eyes. This cream has an almost iridescent glow to it that looks amazing when you first wake up and need a pick-me-up. It looks like a highlighter for your under-eyes!
Sephora
Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Mask
Hi, my name is Kayla and I have a serious addiction to Summer Fridays. I can't get enough, and I truly wish I could (or at least my bank account does). This eye mask is just as good as the face mask, and that's saying a lot. It's very nourishing, and super hydrating. This makes my under-eyes look awake, bright, and de-puffed as soon as I wake up!
Amazon
Kiehl's Avocado Eye Treatment
Kiehl's has a lot of great products — and you truly can't go wrong with any of them — but this eye cream specifically is amazing. It's made with avocado and caffeine, so you'll be looking like you got 10 hours of sleep in no time (even if you didn't). If you have dry skin like me, then you'll really love its hyper-hydrating formula.
Amazon
Farmacy Brightening Eye Treatment
Did you know honey is actually a great way to brighten up your under-eyes and help them look more awake? Well, this Farmacy eye cream is full of it, and caffeine, as well. It also features Vitamin C and Cranberry Peptides, which are great if you have older, or more mature skin. So tackle your wrinkles and your dark circles simultaneously — we love a multi-purpose product!
Amazon
Biossance Squalane Eye Cream
This eye cream is a bit on the pricier side, but it's a product where you start to see results almost immediately. It really is that good. You'll definitely start to notice immediate brightness, but this also increases overall brightness over time as well with frequent use. Definitely a fave I keep going back to!
Amazon
Mario Badescu Eye Cream
Another brand that's sensitive-skin approved! Mario Badescu has such great products for people that are sensitive to perfumes and certain ingredients. I love this eye cream, in particular, given the helpful caffeine in it! After using it for a while, I've noticed that the blueness and bags under my eyes aren't as visible, and that my undereyes are way more bright overall. I love to see those kind of results!
