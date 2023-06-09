17 Summer Hats That Bring Both Shade And Style This Season
Summer is (albeit unofficially) here. The sun is shining big time just a week into June, and we’re already scrambling for ways to stay cool and protected from the harsh UV rays. Fortunately, we’ve found some of this season’s most stylish and — more importantly — protective sun hats to keep you both feeling and looking cool.
Whether you’re trying to cover up a less-than-perfect hair day or add a layer of sun protection to your beach 'fit, there’s a sun hat style for everyone – from straw hats to baseball caps.
These Summer Hats Look Good On Everyone
Image via Madewell
Embroidered Bucket Hat $34
This canvas bucket hat from Madewell comes in two fun patterns – fruits or daisies – that evoke the spirit of the summer season. Embroidered on a neutral canvas, the fruit pattern is the perfect accessory for any summer picnic while the daisy print offers a subtle sweetness to your everyday errands fit.
Image via Free People
Shady Character Packable Wide Brim Hat $68
This hat is the summer showstopper. A must-have for your next beach vacation, this oversized straw hat features a large, floppy brim that will keep you protected from the sun's rays but soaking up every compliment.
Image via Anthropologie
Pickleball Baseball Cap $42
Pickleball is having its moment this summer – there’s no doubt about it. Whether you’re out on the courts or sipping a spritz on the sidelines, this baseball cap from Anthropologie is a must-have for all the pickleball bandwagoners this season.
Image via Lack of Color
Wave Bucket $99
Made from 100% terry toweling, this bucket hat from Lack Of Color is what we’ll be grabbing for pool and beach days all summer long. Available in 9 colors and 3 sizes (to ensure the perfect fit), this hat offers UPF 50+ – the highest achievable sun protection rating for fabrics.
Image via Hat Attack
Roll Up Travel Visor $110
This 360 degree visor is a must-have for the summer. Featuring an adjustable sweat strap for a perfect fit, this hat rolls up neatly to be tucked away in your beach bag for easy transportation.
Image via Anthropologie
Cotton Crusher Hat $36
We call this one: Garden Glam. This lightweight, cotton crusher hat comes is seven shades – from neutrals to bold brights – and is made from breathable fabric that will keep you perspiration-free and protected from the summer sun’s strong rays.
Image via Hat Attack
Raffia Crochet Cowboy $165
We’ll pony up for this textured cowboy hat anyday. From country concerts to summer tailgates, this crocheted raffia hat is a classic for every summer wardrobe. This one from Hat Attack features an adjustable sweatband to ensure the perfect fit.
Image via Hill House Home
The Sun Hat $60
Consider us tickled pink. This sun hat from Hill House Home might just be the most adorable bucket hat we’ve ever seen. Featuring woodland flora and fauna in a bright, fuchsia hue, this hat is machine washable, packs flat for easy travel, and has added ties with charm details to ensure you never, quite literally, lose your hat. This style also comes in classic sand or navy shades.
Image via Everlane
The Baseball Cap $40
There’s nothing more classic than a baseball cap. And while we’re all for sporting your home team’s logo, we also love the simplicity of this one from Everlane. Available in Black and Ecru, this organic canvas cap is an easy addition to any laid back summer look.
Image via Madewell
Packable Braided Straw Visor $33
Bring the shade with you everywhere you go. This straw visor from Madewell packs up neatly to be easily toted to your next park picnic or tucked away in your suitcase for your next beach getaway. It also comes in a precious periwinkle shade.
Image via Baggu
Soft Sun Hat $36
The goldilocks of sun hats, this 100% organic cotton style from Baggu is smaller than the brand’s Packable Sun Hat but boasts a wider brim than your favorite bucket hat to offer the perfect shady style.
Summer Straw Hats, Floppy Sun Hats, Bucket Hats, Oh My!
Image via Lack of Color
Holiday Bucket $129
For a playful pop of color, this wide brimmed bucket is our go-to. Available in three sizes and complete with a necktie for the perfect fit, this bucket hat is just begging to be brought to the beach or out on the boat.
Image via Free People
Sublime Straw Bucket Hat $68
You can call off the search for your everyday summer bucket hat. This slouchy, straw bucket from Free People comes in five shades and all of them, especially the natural Nougat, make the perfect addition to every sunny-day fit.
Image via Revolve
Be Kind Hat $40
From your favorite loungewear brand, this trucker hat from The Mayfair Group is a need, not a want, this summer. Easily throw on with just a tee and a pair of cutoffs and you’ve already achieved that effortlessly cool-girl aesthetic.
Image via Revolve
Palma Fedora $109
How flipping fedorable! A classic summer shape, this straw fedora from Lack of Color, available on Revolve, is a seasonal staple that offers a little shade and a lot of style.
Image via Anthropologie
Crochet Granny Square Bucket Hat $68
Bring the sunshine with you everywhere you go with this brightly colored crochet-chic bucket hat from Anthropologie.
Image via Tnuck
Packable Wide Bow Sunhat $65
From garden parties to strolls on the ocean’s shore, this bow-trimmed hat is the quintessential summer sun hat. Classic, feminine, and offering practical protection from the sun, this straw hat is beckoning in all of this season’s coastal grandmas.
