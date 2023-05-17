What Is Pickleball & Why Is It So Popular In 2023?
Pickleball is the newest outdoor activity taking the world by storm. A cross between tennis, badminton, and ping-pong, this is honestly a perfect sport for people of all ages and skill levels. But where did this not-actually-fermented fad get its start? And why is it popular now? Let's dive in.
When is pickleball, and why is it called that?
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington, by Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum. The three men wanted a game that was easy to learn and play, but would also be gentle on their aging bodies. Pritchard, Bell, and McCallum improvised the game using paddles from badminton and ping-pong, lowered a badminton net to 36 inches, and topped it all off with a holey, plastic ball. They called the game "pickleball" because the combination of different sports reminded Pritchard's wife of the "pickle boat" in crew races, where oarsmen were chosen from the leftovers of other boats.
Pickleball quickly caught on in the Bainbridge Island community, and by the early 1970s, there were pickleball courts popped up all over the island. The game spread to other parts of Washington state and then to other parts of the country, with the first pickleball tournament held in Bainbridge Island in 1976.
How did pickleball get popular?
Pickleball continued to grow in popularity in the 1980s and 1990s, and by the early 2000s, people played all over the world. In 2005, the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) was founded to promote and regulate the sport. Pickleball is now one of the fastest-growing sports in the United States. There are pickleball courts at most public parks and recreation centers, and there are pickleball tournaments held all over the country. The USAPA estimates that there are over 4.2 million pickleball players in the United States.
Here are some of the reasons why pickleball is so popular in 2023:
- It's a great way to get exercise.
- It's low-impact, so it's easy on the joints.
- It's a social sport.
- It's easy to learn.
- It's fun!
Is pickleball an easy sport?
Pickleball is a great way for people of all ages and skill levels to get exercise and have fun. It's a low-impact sport, so it's easy on the joints, but it's still engaging enough for younger players to partake. It's also a very social sport, with pickleball clubs all over the country. If you're looking for a new way to get active and have some fun, then we definitely think pickleball is the perfect sport for you.
Pickleball Starter Pack
Sundown Set ($172)
Before anything, you'll wanna make sure you have some paddles to play with. This set lets you take the court in style, featuring perfectly bright colors for spring and summer!
Ellen Merchant Pickleball Game ($64)
This set from Anthropology is less expensive, and you get an actual pickleball along with a case to carry it all in.
2 Paddles And 1 Bag Tangerine Set ($225)
If you're a little more serious about this sensational sport, you can upgrade your paddle set with this sturdy, stylish carrying case!
Franklin Sports Quikset Pickleball Set ($50)
This set comes with everything you'll need, including the net, paddles, and pickleballs.
All In Motion Women's Asymmectrical Dress ($30)
Put your exercise dresses, like this dreamy lavender option from Target, to use this summer! You can don them on the court and dominate your pickleball games in style.
Girlfriend Collective Black Zip Front Dylan Tank Dress ($94)
This is giving Meredith Blake in the best ways. IYKYK.
Parade Flex Biker Shorts + Cutout Bra Set ($60)
We're so happy about Parade's new activewear line, and playing pickleball is the perfect reason to hit "add to cart" with this adorable set!
Outdoor Voices Freeform 3" Skirt + Bra ($58 each)
Outdoor Voices may have made THE Exercise Dress, but their two-piece sets are pretty dang cute, too!
Stanley The Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler ($45)
Staying hydrated is key if you wanna stay at the top of your game. Grab this trendy tumbler to keep your water cool and sip stylishly.
Yeti Rambler With Straw Lid ($38)
Stanley cup DUUUUUPE. Yeti makes great insulated products, and this tumbler with a handle and straw is no exception!
Owala FreeSip ($38)
As much as we love the Stanley Cup craze, sometimes you want alternative options. We love how the drinking spout is covered, keeping it safer and cleaner during your more competitive rounds of pickleball!
Alo Off-Duty Cap ($40)
Baseball caps are the new bucket hats this year, and we're so here for it. This classic from Alo is a sporty, but subtle option.
Altar'd State Smiley Baseball Cap ($30)
Trying to keep it positive while you're paddling pickleballs? This smiley cap is a good reminder that it's all fun and games.
Gap 100% Organic Cotton Washed Baseball Hat ($19, was $25)
Taylor Swift was on to something when she said, "I just wanna stay in the lavender haze," because same. Give me all the lovely lavender accessories!
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen ($48)
You know we had to do it — keep your skin safe from the sun with Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen! Remember to re-apply every two hours, too!
