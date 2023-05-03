15 Casual And Cool Baseball Caps To Sport This Summer
Even if you're not into baseball, you can't deny that the baseball cap is a fashion classic. The brimmed headgear was initially developed to keep the sun out of players' eyes at ballgames, but has transformed into something you can use to top off chic fashion looks, just like everyone from Hailey Bieber to Sydney Sweeney. Throw on any one of these 15 baseball caps to embellish your coolest summer 'fits – no one has to know about the hat hair hiding underneath.
Baseball Caps We Love For 2023
Janji AFO Hyperlight Cap ($38)
This baseball cap is made from extremely flexible materials, so it can be compacted and scrunched down to fit into your bag to emerge when you meet an on-the-go hair emergency. Beyond that, its vibrant color palette brings attention to just about any neutral-forward 'fit.
REI Co-op On The Trail Cap ($27)
If you lean towards the granola girl aesthetic, basically any baseball cap from REI is your bestie. This design flaunts a shorter brim for some flair, and moisture-wicking fabric to keep things cool at all times.
Alo Off-Duty Cap ($40, was $58)
Alo truly made this baseball cap for the girlies. Available in four different black & white variations, this basic hat keeps hair out of your face post-workout and still matches your fave workout outfits.
'You Are On Native Land' Hat ($35)
Sport this baseball cap that boasts a timeless statement intended to ignite constructive conversation about exploring Indigenous lands and communities, for the wearer and passersby alike. It's easy to wear with other shades, thanks to a limited color palette, and one size fits most.
GAP 100% Organic Cotton Washed Baseball Hat ($12, was $25)
This baseball cap style makes it easy peasy to get ready in the A.M. There are no designs or extra embellishments here – just a plain, solid hat to finish off your looks. The best part is you can snag this cap in 11 different colors, so you can rotate through a colorful collection, instead of donning the same one over and over again.
Old Navy Canvas Baseball Cap ($17)
This cap's lighter color palette will reflect the heat of the sun to cool you off this summer. The blue and white is very much giving coastal grandmother, in the best way possible. This hat is also up for grabs in a handful of colors for the ultimate mixing and matchingexperience.
SONMONY Smiley Face Trucker Hat ($17)
This baseball cap emits the best reminder – to keep similing. It'll be your go-to pick for outdoor picnics and hikes!
Parks Project Baseball Hat ($36)
Support our country's National Parks with each purchase from Parks Project! This baseball hat design honors different parks, so you can elevate your favorite places.
47 Brand Forest Green NY Yankees Strapback Dad Hat ($30)
The New York Yankees baseball cap has become the epitome of streetwear accessories. Each hat features flawless construction, from the breathable eyelets to the '47 logo tag. This pick is casual, yet cute.
Overseasoned Root for Women Baseball Hat ($30)
Love women? This baseball cap is for you. Love gardening even more? Then you've gotta get your hands on this pro-feminist "root for women" hat.
Altar'd State Smiley Baseball Cap ($30)
Pull up to any outdoor activity this season, pretty in pink. This pastel baseball cap also hails a peaceful smiley to uplift your mood.
Carhartt Canvas Script Graphic Cap ($26)
Dressing up with logos is always a good way to go in the hat realm. This baseball cap from Carhartt is recognizable without being too tacky, plus you can shop it in 13 different colors!
Cowboy Baseball Hat ($38)
This baseball cap gives cowboy hats a new meaning! Recalling farmer and trucker hats, this headwear can be worn with just about anything to keep the sun off your gorgeous, glowing face.
LANGZHEN Baseball Cap ($12)
The color blocked design on this hat allows for a bolder look, plus the weathered fabric makes everything look well-loved and worn-in!
Crossroads Mixed Plaid Baseball Hat ($38)
This plaid design is perfect for any out of the ordinary choices. Mixing colors and patterns, it keeps your look visually interesting while being a practical pick.
