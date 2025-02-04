OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

These are more entertaining than the game, TBH.

The 10 Best Super Bowl Commercials For 2025 (That You Can Already Watch)

super bowl commercials 2025
Hellmann's/Spruce/Taco Bell/YouTube
Sophia Soto
By Sophia SotoFeb 04, 2025
Sophia Soto
Sophia Soto is a writer and interviewer with a passion for all things entertainment. She is a Senior Reporter at The Nerds of Color and contributes to Den of Geek, What to Watch, Brit + Co, and Screensphere. You can see her past work on Remezcla, Young Hollywood, Looper, Paste Magazine, Primetimer, Soundsphere, and Starry Constellation Magazine. Connect with her on X (@srsoto26) and Instagram (@srsoto264).
See Full Bio

Let’s be honest, one of the best parts of the Super Bowl is the commercials, and whether you’re rooting for the Chiefs or Eagles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy while watching. Every year, there are ones that stand out because of how hilarious, absolutely ridiculous, or celebrity-filled they are. Super Bowl commercials are also the perfect time for co-star reunions, random collaborations no one saw coming, and interesting twists on a beloved concept. Long after the big game is over, these ads will continue to be talked about, for both good or bad reasons.

Here are our picks for the 10 best new Super Bowl commercials for 2025!

10. Knock, Knock

Who’s there? Well, who wouldn’t answer the door for Post Malone and Shane Gillis, especially when they come bearing Bud Light.

​9. Who Let the Dogs Out?

Spruce is unleashing all the dogs to promote their new pet-safe weed killer. Baha Men even re-recorded their hit “Who Let the Dogs Out” for the party!

​8. Your Attention Please

Hailee Steinfeld is demanding that we “give breasts the attention they deserve” in this team up with Wanda Sykes for Novartis and breast cancer awareness. It’s time for women to put our health front and center.

​7. We’re Here

Instacart has a super fun spot for their Super Bowl debut, which includes iconic brand mascots such as Chester Cheetah, the Kool-Aid Man, the Energizer Bunny, Mr. Clean, Pillsbury Doughboy, the Green Giant, and many more. Just don’t forget to order the milk!

​6. Photobomb feat. Doja Cat

Taco Bell is ready to give fans the spotlight in their ad this year, but Doja Cat has other plans. She’s determined to break the no-celebrity rule at all costs.

​5. True to Texas

Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson want to change the tune and bring film and television productions back home to Texas. As if this True Detective reunion wasn’t enough, the commercial also includes Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson, Billy Bob Thornton, and Renée Zellweger.

​4. First Delivery

So a horse walks into a bar to prove you’re never too little to save the day. While Budweiser might lean more into emotion rather than humor with this ad, it’s just as effective thanks to the Clydesdales.

​3. We Listen & We Don’t Judge with Charli XCX & Martha Stewart

Uber Eats is bringing Charli XCX and Martha Stewart together to try the “We Listen and Don't Judge Challenge” TikTok trend. However, something tells us that there will be plenty of judging by the audience and each other with these confessions.

​2. When Sally Met Hellmann’s

It’s time for a When Harry Met Sally reunion with Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal, courtesy of Hellmann’s. The two are seated at NYC's Katz's Deli and give those eating around them, including Sydney Sweeney, “lunch and a show.” Sign us up!

1. The ULTRA Hustle

Michelob ULTRA is giving us the duo we never knew we needed with Willem Dafoe and Catherine O'Hara as pickleball hustlers taking on professional athletes. Do we need to say more?

Check out 26 Savory Super Bowl Snacks For Munching On During Halftime. They're so good, you won't have leftovers!

super bowlcelebritypop culture

