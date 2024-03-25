These Saucy Swedish Meatballs From Alyssa Rivers Of The Recipe Critic Make The Perfect Family Meal
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Alyssa Rivers heads up the widely-popular recipe blog, The Recipe Critic, but you’d never guess it started as a simple hobby. Garnering around 10 million pageviews a month, The Recipe Critic boasts a massive library of delicious, restaurant-tier recipes that are still super approachable and easy.
Alyssa’s passion for no-fuss recipes grew from her role as a wife and mother to four kids. She knows it’s not always easy to get food on the table for multiple mouths, which is why her debut cookbook, The Tried & True Cookbook: 150 Quick and Easy Recipes for Busy Families, highlights attainable meals for families.
“If I see a recipe that has several ingredients or takes a lot of time, I know that that's not going to be achievable for a busy mom of four kids, like myself,” she says. “I really tried to make all of the recipes be family-friendly and relatable with minimal ingredients and just really delicious but will become a regular rotation.”
And the recipes really are delicious. From creative digs like Alyssa’s Sesame-Crusted Miso Honey Salmon Bowls to her one-pot pastas like Creamy Chicken Mushroom Florentine, The Tried & True Cookbook has everything your easy weeknight meals need to succeed.
The Tried & True Cookbook: 150 Quick and Easy Recipes for Busy Families comes out March 26, 2024. We’re highlighting the recipe for Swedish Meatballs in this article, which is a total go-to for Alyssa and her family.
About The Recipe Critic
Photo by Erin Thunell
The Recipe Critic started out as a small blog that Alyssa created after moving cross-country from Utah to North Carolina. Though she was far away, the blog connected her Utahn friends and family members to her most-loved recipes.
“Interestingly enough, growing up, I didn't come from a cooking background,” she says. “It really wasn't until I had to learn for myself and cook for myself and for my family. That's when the love for cooking started for me.”
And after her efforts with The Recipe Critic started showing monetary returns, Alyssa was so excited about its potential – she lets that feeling guide her even today.
“Honestly, if you would have told me when I started it that I would be here today and have one of the world's largest food blogs, there is no way I would have ever believed it,” she says. “I try to go back to how amazing it felt in the very beginning when I realized that I could contribute something for my family.”
The Best Swedish Meatballs Recipe
Photo by Alyssa Rivers
“[Swedish Meatballs] is always a favorite,” Alyssa says. “Every time I make it, I truly believe that it’s one of the best Swedish meatball recipes. The creamy sauce on it is just so good and I could just serve it over noodles for my family.”
For a quick recipe hack, you can substitute making your own meatballs for frozen meatballs, Alyssa says.
“It honestly tastes like it’s from a restaurant, and you can ‘wow’ your family thinking it was a lot more complicated than it is.”
Let’s get into the recipe!
Ingredients:
- 1lb (450g) ground beef
- 1⁄4 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
- 1⁄4 tsp ground allspice
- 1⁄4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1⁄4 cup finely chopped white or yellow onion
- 1⁄2 tsp garlic powder
- 1⁄2 tsp salt, plus more to taste
- 1⁄8 tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 5 tbsp unsalted butter
- 3 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 2 cups beef broth
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 tbsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp Dijon mustard
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine the ground beef, panko breadcrumbs, parsley, allspice, nutmeg, white or yellow onion, garlic powder, salt, black pepper, and egg.
- Portion the beef mixture into 12 large meatballs or 20 small meatballs, and roll into shape.
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil and 1 tablespoon butter. Add the meatballs in batches, and cook, turning continuously, for 5 to 8 minutes or until brown on every side and cooked through. Transfer to a plate, cover with foil, and repeat with the remaining meatballs.
- Add the remaining 4 tablespoons butter and the all-purpose flour to the skillet, and whisk for 2 or 3 minutes or until it turns brown. Slowly stir in the beef broth and heavy cream. Add the Worcestershire sauce and Dijon mustard, and bring to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes or until the sauce starts to thicken. Season with additional salt and black pepper to taste.
- Add the meatballs to the skillet, simmer for 1 or 2 minutes, and serve.
Get Even More Recipes From The Recipe Critic
The Tried & True Cookbook: 150 Quick and Easy Recipes for Busy Families
Sign up for our newsletter for more easy recipes to try for yourself and the family!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Excerpted from The Tried & True Cookbook reprinted by permission of DK, a division of Penguin Random House LLC. Copyright © 2024 by The Recipe Critic LLC.
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.