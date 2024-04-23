The Conversation (0)
This Is The Only Brisket Recipe You'll Ever Need For Passover And Beyond
Recipes
Whether you're cooking one for Passover or just to pass around your dinner table, a solid brisket recipe is a must-have in your repertoire. And while this brick of beef can seem intimidating, we've got you covered with a fool-proof (and delicious) recipe. You see, Brit+Co's very own President, Matthew Schulte, boasts a fantastic brisket, so we had to ask him what he does to make the magic happen. His mom's recipe was a little too watery and he loves Italian, so this recipe is a bit of a blur between classic Osso Buco and the tried and true Jewish tradition. Luckily for us — and you! — he sent along every thoughtful detail. So, without further ado, here's our favorite brisket recipe!
Prep time: 20 mins
Brisket Recipe Ingredients:
Photo by Tijana Drndarski/Unsplash
Oven time: 7-8 hours. Low and slow!
- 1 Dutch Oven — Le Crueset preferred, but not required 😉
- 4-5 lbs of flat cut brisket (brisket reduces as it cooks, so this accounts for 1/2 lbs per person and a 20-30% reduction)
- 1 small can of tomato paste
- 1 large can of chopped tomatoes
- 1 1/4 cup of a full bodied red wine (Matthew recommends something Italian)*
- 1 32 oz beef broth, or enough to cover your vegetables
- 4 whole, peeled cloves of garlic
- 2 Vidalia onions, cut into large pieces
- 3 shallots, diced
- 8+ peeled carrots — the more the merrier, but 2 per person for sure
- Fresh chopped thyme
- Fresh chopped oregano
Brisket Recipe Instructions:
Photo by Isaac Taylor / PEXELS
- Preheat your oven to 250 degrees.
- Heavily salt, pepper, and thyme your brisket. (Both sides)
- Set your stove to high heat, sear your brisket for 5 minutes on each side in the dutch oven. Remove from the dutch oven when done.
- Lower the heat on your stovetop and add little beef broth to deglaze your dutch oven.
- Keep the heat low and add your shallots and garlic. Sweat those for 1-2 minutes.
- As the shallots and onions sweat, separately add tomato paste and smooth all over the brisket with the fat side down, keeping the paste is on top of the meat. Add some thyme to that once done.
- Add carrots and herbs to the shallots and garlic. Sweat the veggies for 4 more minutes.
- Add onions to veggies, and prepare the base for the meat to rest on top.
- Pour in 1 cup of wine and increase the heat to bring the mixture to a boil.
- Add in enough beef broth so it covers most of the veggies.
- Add the brisket (with tomato paste facing up) back to the dutch oven on top of the veggies.
- Add the diced tomatoes.
- Bring to boil and cover. After that, you can put it in the oven.
- Check meat in 3 hours — be sure it doesn't need more liquid, and add in more if it does.
- Check meat again in 2 hours — this is now the fifth consecutive hour in the oven.
- Increase the oven temperature to 300 degrees for the last 2 hours, and add some beef broth (or wine if needed).
- Take the meat out and slice against grain — it's likely going to fall apart.
- Put your brisket back in the oven for last 30 mins to an hour.
- Voila! It's ready to serve.
Header image via Lex Guerra/Unsplash