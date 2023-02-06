These 20-Minute Vegan Nachos Are The Perfect Super Bowl Snack
You can't have a party without some seriously good finger foods, and with the Super Bowl coming up, your party menu needs to be top notch. Nachos are some of the best finger foods around, but the only issue is that if you have allergies or sensitivities, you can't enjoy any of the cheese or sour cream that take the dish to the next level — until now.
Thanks to Sal Hanvey, nutritionist at food sensitivity specialist YorkTest, one of your favorite party appetizers gets a vegan remake. Now everyone can enjoy the cheesy, spicy goodness of these vegan nachos, with a margarita, of course. And you know what we love just as much as the vegan alternatives? The fact that it only takes 20 minutes to make! Hello easy weeknight dinner.
Vegan Nachos Ingredients:
Guacamole ingredients
- 2 avocados
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- A handful of chopped cherry tomatoes
- 1 spring onion, chopped,
- 1 small red onion or shallot, chopped
- 2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
- ½ tsp Chilli powder
- Smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper, to season
Salsa ingredients
- 3 large tomatoes
- ¼ cup olive oil
- ½ red onion, chopped
- 1 spring onion, chopped
- Small bunch of fresh parsley
- ¼ cup lemon juice
- 3 jalapenos
- Salt and pepper
Vegan sour cream ingredients
- ¾ cup raw cashews, soaked in water for 6 hours
- ½ cup non-dairy yogurt, unsweetened
- ¾ teaspoon apple cider vinegar
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
- ½ teaspoons kosher salt
Nachos - extra ingredients
- Vegan cheese
- Plain tortilla chips
Instructions
Guacamole method
- In a bowl, take the avocados and add the lemon juice and salt. Smash them until you get yo your desired consistency.
- Add in the cherry tomatoes, spring onion, red onion, garlic gloves, chilli powder, paprika and pepper. Stir it all in, and then set aside.
Salsa method
- Place all ingredients into one blender or food processor (add as many jalepenos depending on the level of heat you desire.)
- Blend until smooth and set aside.
Vegan sour cream method
- Drain and rinse the cashews.
- Add all ingredients into a high-powered blender, starting with the yogurt and lemon juice.
- Blend on high until creamy and smooth. Season with salt to taste. Set aside.
Nachos method
- Spoon your salsa and guacamole onto your favourite plain tortilla chils with extra jalapenos if you like the spice.
- Add vegan cheese and grill for a few minutes to melt and warm through. Once done, drizzle on vegan sour cream and serve.
Loving these vegan nachos? Check out more appetizers, Super Bowl dips, and last-minute finger foods to get ready for your Super Bowl bash.
