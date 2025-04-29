It’s truly a shame I didn't realize just how cute Walmart's home decor lineup was until recently. Seriously – they have so many on-trend items that look luxe, but don't boast the massive price tags you’d expect. As we gear up for a new season (finally, summertime!), I’m looking to refresh my space a little bit – and Walmart has just what I need at super fair prices.

If you’re also searching for a fun home splurge that won’t run you a ton of money, I found 10 of the cutest decor pieces from Walmart’s new arrivals section for summertime and beyond!

Shop 10 of the cutest new home decor finds from Walmart below!

Walmart Home Decor Collection Ribbed Ceramic Table Lamp Similar lamp designs can run you $100+, but this iteration from Walmart supplies the same 'quiet luxury' vibes for just $40. The pleated style is oh-so elegant, no matter what room you place it in! Gotta love a warm glow, too.

Walmart Home Decor Collection Scalloped Pillow The scallop trend is so cute across any kind of home decor, but pillows really have my heart. What can I say? I'm a cozy gal! This $17 pillow is shoppable in a perfectly on-trend butter yellow shade, so I'm definitely gonna have to snag it for my sofa spread.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Matelassé Quilt The floral motifs that cover this quilt are spring and summer's perfect match! I love that it still gives a refreshing floral effect without being too in-your-face, thanks to the solid blue hue. I'd style this pick with other pastels to really embrace the best seasonal palettes.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Bamboo Melamine Tray This tray with multiple fixed sections instantly simplifies summer charcuterie. It makes the whole snacky ritual easy to transport from kitchen to table – without the fear of your beloved meats and cheeses sliding off (been there)! With plenty of room for dips, chips, and literally whatever else you want in your spread, this $15 tray is sure to get a ton of use this spring and summer.

Walmart Better Homes & Gardens Juliet Coffee Table The rounded edges on this lightly-stained wood coffee table give it such a playful mid-century modern vibe, which I am always going to be obsessed with. You can easily incorporate the aesthetic into any home decor approach, plus, at just $129, this table is a true deal compared to similar options on the market that cost literal hundreds more!

Walmart Dr. Planzen Faux Olive Tree I'm not entirely sure which exact qualities of an olive tree scream 'luxury' to me, but there's no doubt that a $40 piece like this will brighten up your home as it starts to warm up. Though it's faux, it's still fitted with a realistic wood trunk and lifelike fruits. You can shop it in different heights to suit any space, too, from 4 feet to 7 feet!

Walmart Beautiful Neutral Stripe Accent Chair This $199 accent chair with subtle stripes is the reading chair of my dreams, TBH. With a sturdy wood frame and supportive seat, I know it's going to be comfy for long sessions of flipping through my current book or even just cozying up with my morning coffee.

Walmart Home Decor Collection Matte Textured Ceramic Stoneware Vase The organic texture on this stoneware vase lends it to such a cozy feel, and I immediately want to put any and every flower I come across in it for a fun centerpiece! At just $20, it definitely still has elevated flair. Obsessed!

Walmart Mainstays Boucle Cloud Storage Ottoman Doubling as both a stylish ottoman and a practical storage piece, the funky shape of this boucle-clad design immediately caught my attention as a new addition to my living room or bedroom!

Walmart Seethruglimmer Gold Full Length Mirror The outfit checks would go crazy in this $43 mirror! With plenty of reflective real estate, it's also luxuriously free-standing for versatile decorating.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.