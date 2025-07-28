Target’s July lineup is proof that you don’t have to spend big to score adorable pieces for yourself and your home — and these ten under-$5 finds are just too cute to skip. From summer accessories to kitchen essentials that double as art pieces, every pick feels like a surprise. Whether you're stocking up for seasonal fun or just indulging in a little retail therapy, these budget-friendly gems are guaranteed to brighten your day!

Scroll on for our 10 favorite Target finds for summer – all $5 or less!

Target Bullseye's Playground Picnic Blanket This picnic blanket is perfect for quick park trips this summer. The best part is it rolls up conveniently for easy transport and comes with a buttoned strap to keep it all secure!

Target Bullseye's Playground Canvas Mini Tote Looks like Target is taking a page out of Trader Joe's book with this adorable mini tote bag! Made from a durable canvas material, it's handy to hang on your shoulder so you can carry your work lunch, beauty essentials, or small grocery hauls to and fro in style.

Target Bullseye's Playground Pomodoro Ceramic Appetizer Plate Who says you have to book a flight to Italy to experience Italian summer? This eye-catching appetizer plate brings the vacation vibes to you with motifs of tomatoes so you can serve up small bites and your fave summer desserts with playful flair.

Target Wild Fable Slim Fit Scoopneck Tank Top This $5 tank is so flattering, thanks to the slim (but not tight) fit and scooped neckline. It even comes in tons of different colors to suit your personal style. Whether you're wearing it on its own or as a layering piece, we guarantee you'll be reaching for this find all summer long.

Target Threshold Rainbow Marshmallow Wax Melts With notes of vibrant lemon and cozy vanilla, these $2 (yes, $2!) wax melts will turn your space into an aromatic dream.

Target Room Essentials Flower Magnetic Chip Bag Clip Set This cutesy $5 clip set solves the problem of having to jumble all your chip clips into one disorganized bin, raising the risk of losing them altogether. It comes with a convenient holder that the clips can, well, clip onto, keeping them all in one easy-to-reach place: your fridge door!

Target Bullseye's Playground Striped Glass Tumbler Iced coffees and teas just hit different in a cute cup, especially one like this that's oh-so colorful and right on-point for summer sipping. Elevate your summer bevs for just $3!

Target Vivitar Lantern Whether you're camping overnight or navigating your backyard in the evening, this $5 folding lantern makes a nice companion for providing cozy light. We're in love with the clean, minimalist design that makes this pick feel more like an artistic sculpture rather than just a practical piece.

Target Room Essentials Overnight Oats Container Set Though designed for overnight oats, this container set can stow away so much more. It comes with one small and one large container, two lids for each, and a spork that can clip on quickly so you can get to chowing down that much faster.

Target Room Essentials Plastic Terrazzo Cereal Bowl Though it's made from BPA-free plastic, this decorative bowl (shoppable with matching plates and cups) brings an elevated vibe to mealtime – all for just $3!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.