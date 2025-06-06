There’s something about the start of summer that sparks the urge to switch things up, especially when it comes to my wardrobe. And of course, as a self-proclaimed fashion girly, I’ve got my eye on Target’s new arrivals to help bulk up my growing seasonal wardrobe. They have tons of pieces that feel perfect for most anything I’ve got scheduled this summer, like park days with friends and trips to the city, and they're sure to have something that suits your personal style, too!

These 7 new fashion arrivals from Target are all effortless pieces you’ll want to wear on repeat all summer – shop ‘em below!

Target Universal Thread Crinkle Gauze Pull-On Maxi Skirt If you haven't hopped on the white maxi skirt train yet, now's the time! Styles like this are perfect for summer since they're easy to wear and super breezy, even on hot days.

Target A New Day Slim Fit Short Sleeve Off the Shoulder Top This top takes your typical tee and kicks it up a notch with a flirty off-shoulder silhouette, ideal for sunny summertime. You can easily pair this with everything from skirts (like the one above!) to jeans.

Target Wild Fable Dropped Basque Waist Midi A-Line Dress With a subtle dropped waist, this bright green midii dress fits your midsection oh-so nicely before falling into a dreamy skirt. I think this is such a nice one-and-done outfit to reach for on scorching days when you just can't be bothered to orchestrate a more complicated look.

Target Universal Thread Smocked Tube Top This gingham matching set (snag the skirt here!) is everything! My gingham obsession shows no signs of slowing down, especially for this summer. It just feels perfectly whimsical! Plus, since this set features a no-frills tube top, it allows you to show some skin and get some much-needed sun this season.

Target A New Day Mid-Rise Wide Leg Linen Pull-On Pants Shocker – another gingham number! These linen pants beat out jeans any day. They're easy to put on with an elastic waistband, and offer much more flexibility and breathability, which is crucial for hotter summer temps.

Target Universal Thread Knotted Halter Top I love that this halter top features a little bit of an atypical detail in the knotted front – it makes your 'fit stand out, and the fact that you can pair it with the matching shorts for a cohesive look makes it even better.

Target Wild Fable Button-Front Mini A-Line Dress This adorable striped mini dress is ultimately super flattering, thanks to the vertical striping all around. Plus, the bust area is sectioned out a bit to break up your silhouette. I could see this working as both a formal dress and a more casual one, depending on what you wear with it!

