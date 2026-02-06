While luxury Valentine’s Day decor can easily break the bank, Target’s current collection proves you don’t need to spend a ton to create an aesthetically-pleasing setup. They’re stocked with plenty of charming finds for every room in your home, and the best part is most of them are going for $10 and under. We scoured Target’s aisles to find the best Valentine’s Day decor pieces that look high-end without costing a fortune.

Shop the 7 best under-$10 Target Valentine’s Day decor finds for 2026 below!

Target Threshold Embossed Bow Glass Candle This $10 glass candle is covered in bow motifs and boasts a color-changing LED light on the exterior that easily sets a cozy ambience for the romantic holiday. When combined with a real flame, your space will be lookin' oh-so sweet.

Target Spritz Heart Grid Pillow Whether you're looking to decorate your couch or bed for V-Day, this adorable $5 pillow's got you covered.

Target Love x June Stripe Resin Picture Frame This picture frame embraces a Valentine's color palette with bright red and bold pink. It could also make a great gift if you place a sentimental photo inside. Snag it for just $10.

Target Spritz Flocked Polyresin Cupids These small flocked cupids are an easy, inexpensive way to accent your V-Day decor setup. The duo costs a mere $5 and feels so festive.

Target Spritz Decorative Rope Basket This $10 basket makes the ultimate vessel for a gift collection! We'd stock it with even more Target finds, from candy to cozy socks.

Target Spritz Heart Ghost For those who secretly yearn for Halloween year-round, this adorable $5 ghostie fits the Valentine's bill while still being a bit spooky. Love!

Target Spritz Disco Heart Garland This garland can be quickly strung across your mantle, dining space, or bathroom for a touch of Valentine's whimsy. It's just $10, on sale from an original price of $12. Run, don't walk!

