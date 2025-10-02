It'll be the life of the party!
How To Make This 5-Minute 'Life Of A Showgirl' Aperol Spritz For Your Taylor Swift Party Tonight
A midnight Taylor Swift party isn't complete without a few drinks. Which means when The Life of a Showgirl drops on October 3, I'm going to need something glittery to sip on! Thankfully, The Spritz Effect has the perfect Aperol spritz for us to prep ahead of the album drop, and it's got all the flavor, glitter, and fun you need for the night. Want more than one drink? Whip up this Speak Now spritz while you're at it!
Keep reading for the perfect Taylor Swift cocktail recipe.
How Make This Taylor Swift 'Life of a Showgirl' Spritz
@thespritzeffect The Life of a Showgirl, more like The Life of a Spritz Girl!! You already KNOW I had to make a drink for the announcement of Taylor Swift’s 12th album — recipe below!👇 To your glass, add ice, then: - 1.5 oz Aperol - 3/4 oz St Germain - 4 oz Prosecco - 1/2 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice - 1.5 oz lemonade Add some edible glitter (mine is from @Fancy Sprinkles®) to emulate the glittering orange background we’ve been seeing in all of the teasers for this album, garnish with a lemon wheel, and enjoy!! #thelifeofashowgirl #taylorswift #taylornation #ts12 #thespritzeffect ♬ Mastermind - Taylor Swift
Ingredients
- Aperol
- St. Germain
- Prosecco
- Lemon juice
- Lemonade
Instructions
- Add ice to your favorite glass
- Pour Aperol and St. Germain
- Top with Prosecco and lemonade for flavor
- Add edible glitter for an "actually romantic" finishing touch (The Spritz Effect uses Fancy Sprinkles Prism Powder)
How much is The Life of a Showgirl?
Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is available for pre-order now. The regular CD and poster is $12.99, the cassette is $19.99, and the vinyl is $29.99.
Will Life of a Showgirl be pop?
UMG/Taylor Swift
Yes, Life of a Showgirl is going to be a pop album. Taylor collaborated with Max Martin and Shellback, whom she worked with on 1989 and Reputation.
When is The Life of a Showgirl coming out?
The album is releasing on October 3 so you'll be able to stream it on all platforms as soon as the clock strikes midnight.
How many songs does The Life of a Showgirl have?
Mert Alas/Taylor Swift
There are 12 tracks on The Life of a Showgirl:
- The Fate of Ophelia
- Elizabeth Taylor
- Opalite
- Father Figure
- Eldest Daughter
- Ruin the Friendship
- Actually Romantic
- Wi$h Li$t
- Wood
- CANCELLED!
- Honey
- The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
