Whoa, Taylor Swift's Engagement Ring Could Cost $1 Million

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce broke the internet when they announced that "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨" on August 26. After crying over both "The Prophecy" and "So High School," I'm thrilled to see these two take their relationship to the next level. We don't have any details on the bachelorette party, color palette, or wedding date — but we can walk through all the details on Taylor Swift's engagement ring.

Here's everything you need to know about Taylor Swift's engagement ring, and her engagement to Travis Kelce!

Did Taylor Swift get an engagement ring? Rob Carr/Getty Images Yes, Travis Kelce's proposal included a lovely engagement ring that everyone is talking about! "Notice how it’s not a paper ring because he actually has a job and actually wants to marry her," one X user tweeted, while another said, "i'm literally so happy for her it’s like my best friend got engaged to the love of her life and they don’t even know I exist."

How many carats are in a Taylor Swift engagement ring? Instagram/taylorswift Taylor Swift's engagement ring is from Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry. The ring has an "old mine brilliant cut diamond, a rectangle-cut diamond with antique references," according to People, and it appears to feature 18-karat yellow gold, says THR.

How much did Taylor Swift's engagement ring cost? Instagram/taylorswift We don't know the official cost of Taylor Swift's engagement ring, but it wouldn't be a surprise to find out it was close to a million dollars. “Evaluating a stone you haven’t seen in person is an impossible task — you can guess at a size, but how do you judge color and clarity when you’re not seeing it in person?” Frank Everett, jewelry vice chairman at Sotheby’s told THR. “Based on those factors alone, diamond [price] can really run the gamut. If you’re looking at a 10-carat diamond with outstanding color and clarity, that could be a million-dollar stone.”

Did Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift really get engaged? Instagram/taylorswift Yes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged! And they received plenty of congratulations. "We felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!" Jason Kelce said during an episode of the podcast. "The proposal heard ‘round the world." Todrick Hall, who was featured in Taylor Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video, posted on Instagram with his own congratulations. "I remember having one of my many 'therapy sessions' with Taylor about wanting to fall in love and how I didn’t think there were very many guys that would be compatible with me," he says. "She responded with 'you don’t need to find 1 million guys that are right for you, you just need to find one person who makes you the happiest person in the world.' I’m so glad she’s found her person. No one deserves it more. Congrats on your happily ever after [and] the music that it will inspire."

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get engaged? New Heights/YouTube The couple hasn't given us an official timeline, but according to Travis' dad Ed, the proposal happened around the time Taylor appeared on the New Heights podcast. "Travis actually did the proposal, oh, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago," Ed Kelce told Cleveland's News 5 on August 26. "I think she was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to, you know, make some grand thing, to make it a big special event." "I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event ... when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you," he continued. Some Swifties are convinced the episode was a distraction while the proposal got set up, and that you can see the headphone indentation in her hair! Don't mind me while I cry.

Brit + Co has reached out to Taylor Swift's ring designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry for comment.