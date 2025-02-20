Um, Apparently Taylor Swift Did Help With 'It Ends With Us' — Despite Reports She Had "No Creative Involvement"

Taylor Swift became a part of the It Ends With Us saga when her song "My Tears Ricochet" was featured in the movie's trailer, but none of us could have expected that by December 2024, the popstar would be pulled into Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle. The singer, as well as Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, was allegedly present for a conversation between Blake and Justin...and could now be deposed in their March 2026 trial. And while past reports say she didn't have any creative involvement in bringing It Ends With Us to the screen, apparently she did have a hand in casting Isabela Ferrer as young Lily. Wait, what?

Taylor Swift was "a helpful part" of casting young Lily.

At the beginning of February 2025, multiple Us Weekly sources claimed Taylor didn't actually have any creative involvement in the movie. “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” an insider says. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”

“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve,” they continue. “Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”

But in a resurfaced video, Justin Baldoni tells Access Hollywood that the team searched far and wide to find Isabela Ferrer to play young Lily. "When you have somebody as beloved and recognizable as Blake," he says in the interview, "the only way it can really work is if you have somebody that resembles her."

And if you've seen the movie, you know that Isabela and Blake look so similar! “I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! her,'” he said. “And that’s a true story.”

"Yes, she did," Isabela herself told Extra at the It Ends With Us premiere. “I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it! Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”