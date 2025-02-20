And there's an interview to prove it.
Um, Apparently Taylor Swift Did Help With 'It Ends With Us' — Despite Reports She Had "No Creative Involvement"
Taylor Swift became a part of the It Ends With Us saga when her song "My Tears Ricochet" was featured in the movie's trailer, but none of us could have expected that by December 2024, the popstar would be pulled into Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle. The singer, as well as Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds, was allegedly present for a conversation between Blake and Justin...and could now be deposed in their March 2026 trial. And while past reports say she didn't have any creative involvement in bringing It Ends With Us to the screen, apparently she did have a hand in casting Isabela Ferrer as young Lily. Wait, what?
Here's what Justin Baldoni & Isabela Ferrer had to say about Taylor Swift's involvement in It Ends With Us.
Taylor Swift was "a helpful part" of casting young Lily.
At the beginning of February 2025, multiple Us Weekly sources claimed Taylor didn't actually have any creative involvement in the movie. “Taylor has always been Blake’s friend, but Taylor doesn’t have any involvement in the case. She wasn’t part of the movie,” an insider says. “Taylor was not a producer on the film and had no creative involvement.”
“While she and Blake are friends, this case is now a legal matter for the courts to resolve,” they continue. “Dragging Taylor into it is unnecessary and misrepresents what really happened.”
But in a resurfaced video, Justin Baldoni tells Access Hollywood that the team searched far and wide to find Isabela Ferrer to play young Lily. "When you have somebody as beloved and recognizable as Blake," he says in the interview, "the only way it can really work is if you have somebody that resembles her."
And if you've seen the movie, you know that Isabela and Blake look so similar! “I had actually brought in and showed her casting tape to Blake and Taylor and they were both, like, ‘Yes! her,'” he said. “And that’s a true story.”
"Yes, she did," Isabela herself told Extra at the It Ends With Us premiere. “I don’t even know if I’m supposed to be saying it, but I’m saying it! Yeah, she was a helpful part of the process of the audition, which I found out later after I got it and that rocked my world. I have no words.”
The videos resurfaced among rumors of a feud between Blake and Taylor, which started flying after it was revealed Blake allegedly called Taylor (among others) as a dragon in a text to Justin. You know...like in Game of Thrones. "I'm Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons," Blake wrote. "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. you will too, I can promise you."
A Page Six source claims that Taylor “can’t help but feel used” by Blake Lively, and that she “doesn’t appreciate being referred to as one of Blake’s dragons.” In fact, the rumors spiraled so far that some internet users speculated that's why Blake wasn't with Taylor at the Super Bowlthis year.
But Swifties can rest assured because "Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson," according to a Daily Mailinsider. It isn't like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come...Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."
