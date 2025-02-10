Here's Why Blake Lively Wasn't With Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl

Taylor Swift might have "not a lot going on at the moment," as she sings in "22," (she did just wrap up the Eras Tour, you know), but Blake Lively is juggling Another Simple Favor, her Justin Baldoni legal battle, and a second lawsuit from Justin's crisis PR firm. Despite her packed schedule and public beef, according to reports, Blake still had the popstar's invite to watch the 2025 Super Bowl, which saw Tay's BF Travis and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs battle against the Philadelphia Eagles (and also featured Taylor getting booed...for some reason). But according to an insider, there's a reason Blake wasn't among Taylor Swift's Super Bowl celebrity guests.

Taylor Swift allegedly invited Blake Lively to the Super Bowl...or did she?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Any Taylor Swift fan will remember last year's Big Game, which featured Tay in a stunning black bodysuit and high ponytail combo, and Blake in a red tracksuit.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever and wore pants that were shoes," Blake said in an Instagram post after the 2024 Super Bowl. "I borrowed more jewelry than the skeleton in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. And I went clubbing. Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."

According to The US Sun, Taylor was sending invites to Blake and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Ice Spice, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, and Benny Blanco. "Taylor would like to have some of her close friends and family all together and be there to show love and support her man," an insider says. And while the star-studded suite included Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, Blake was nowhere in sight.

According to a Daily Mail source, "Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn't like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come...Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."

Other sources are saying Blake started the rumor about being invited to the Super Bowl...and didn't actually have an invite. According to a blind item, Blake "is the one leaking stories that she is going to be in the suite next week with the A+ list singer."