Here's Taylor's latest squad.
Well, Blake Lively Wasn't With Taylor Swift At The Super Bowl, But These Celebrities Were
After rumors started circulating that Taylor Swift had distanced herself from Blake Lively following the It Ends With Us drama (and those Game of Thrones texts), we can confirm that Blake Lively was not at the Super Bowl with Taylor on February 9. Well, regardless of if Taylor really didn't invite Blake or Blake wanted to stay home with Ryan Reynolds and their four kids (James, Betty, Inez, and Olin), we do know who was there.
Here are the celebrities who were in Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite.
Taylor Swift's Super Bowl suite was full of celebrities!
📸 | Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and HAIM sisters at the #SuperBowlLIX. pic.twitter.com/IklcxCaPFL— The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 10, 2025
Taylor Swift was joined in her Super Bowl suite with Ice Spice and the Haim sisters (Alana Haim, Este Haim, Danielle Haim), both of whom Taylor's collaborated with in the past. The "Cruel Summer" singer was also joined by longtime friend Ashley Avignone, whom she met through their mutual friend Emma Stone. And Machine Gun Kelly was reportedly in the suite too!
And of course, the group was joined by Donna Kelce, Jason and Kylie Kelce, and Tay's family Scott Swift, Andrea Swift, and Austin Swift.
According to a Daily Mail source, "Taylor is not shading Blake or is she trying to teach her a lesson. It isn't like that. Even if Taylor did invite Blake, Blake would not come."
"She would never want to make Taylor's big night – where she is going to see the love of her life play in another Super Bowl – about her," the insider continues. "Blake would not want to overshadow Taylor ever."
Conversations around Blake Lively's presence (or lack thereof) were quickly replaced discussing the fact Taylor Swift was booed by the crowd when the NFL showed her onscreen. The popstar has already talked about how she doesn't "know how they know what suite I'm in."
“There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once," she said in a TIME Magazine interview in 2023. "I’m just there to support Travis.”
One Swiftie makes the excellent point that "the cheers for taylor after champagne problems lasted a lot longer than any of these dads brads and chads ever have."
And Serena Williams agrees! "I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" she tweeted.
