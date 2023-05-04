There's A Brand New Taylor Swift Exhibit Coming To New York
According the official site, the exhibit will span Taylor Swift's entire career and feature clothing, props, and jewelry from both her concerts and her music videos. There will be iconic memorabilia and music videos projected onto the wall for what might be the most fun museum experience ever. The costume we're most looking forward to? Taylor's iconic red wedding dress from the “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)" music video.
All of these items are physical manifestations of the beauty and texture found within Taylor's award-winning songwriting. Ranging from the glitz and glam of conquering Manhattan in your '20s to the warmth and melancholy found in old memories, there really is a song for almost every kind of music lover.
Taylor Swift: Storyteller runs from May 20 through September 4. Tickets are now on sale for $25.
Lead image via John Medina / Stringer / Getty Images Entertainment
B+C Assistant Editor, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). If she's not writing, Chloe's probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!