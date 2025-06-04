This 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Update Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

Surprise! After waiting literal years, Taylor Swift finally gave us the first full track from Reputation (Taylor's Version). She's been teasing the album off and on since 2023, and gave us snippets of tracks (like "Delicate (Taylor's Version)" in The Summer I Turned Pretty!) but thanks to the newest episode of The Handmaid's Tale season 6, you can listen to the entirety of "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)"...but is that the only full song we'll get?

Where can I listen to Reputation (Taylor's Version)?

UMG/Taylor Swift

We don't have an official release date for Reputation (Taylor's Version) yet, but according to Taylor herself, we might not get the rerecorded versions of the original songs. When the singer bought back her masters (meaning every version is Taylor's Version now), she talked about the experience of trying to rerecord Reputation.

"Full transparency: I haven't even re-recorded a quarter of it," she says of her sixth album in an open letter. "The Reputation album was so specific to that time in my life, and I kept hitting a stopping point when I tried to remake it. All that defiance, that longing to be understood while feeling purposely misunderstood, that desperate hope, that shame-born snarl and mischief."

"To be perfectly honest, it's the one album in those first 6 that I thought couldn't be improved upon by redoing it," she continues. "Not the music, or photos, or videos. So I kept putting it off. There will be a time (if you're into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch. I've already completely re-recorded my debut album, and I really love how it sounds now. Those 2 albums can still have their moments to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about. But if it happens, it won't be from a place of sadness and longing for what I wish I could have. It will just be a celebration now."

Taylor, I've been more excited about the Reputation (TV) Vault tracks than almost anything else in the last few years so you can rest assured I will accept them with open arms! I'm very sad we probably won't hear anymore Reputation rerecords, but considering the whole point of the Eras era was to get her masters back, we did it y'all! And hey, there really is only one true Reputation era.

Until Tay decides to gift them to us, feel free to rewatch The Handmaid's Tale season 6, episode 9 to hear "Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)" and The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2, episode 6 to hear a snippet of "Delicate (Taylor's Version). ;)