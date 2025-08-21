Um, Taylor Swift Just Dropped A Brand New Limited Edition 'Life Of A Showgirl' Vinyl

Well, Swifties, we weren't clowning this time. After months of theorizing we'd get a new album from Taylor Swift called Karma this year, and that the album color would be orange, Taylor broke the internet when a countdown took over her website — and then she announced her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, at 12:12AM on August 12. The best part? She gave us all the info on this week's episode of Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Here's everything we know about Taylor Swift's new album The Life of a Showgirl, coming October 3, 2025.

Are there any other Life of a Showgirl covers? Taylor Swift Taylor Swift has been dropping limited edition versions of The Life of a Showgirl, and her newest drop is the Baby, That's Show Business vinyl/CD, which you can purchase until August 23, 2025, while supplies last. Here's the full collection so far: It's Rapturous deluxe CD

deluxe CD It's Beautiful deluxe CD

deluxe CD It's Frightening deluxe CD

deluxe CD The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection (which could be another Easter egg that Taylor is performing at the Super Bowl 👀)

Vinyl Collection (which could be another Easter egg that Taylor is performing at 👀) Baby, That's Show Business Vinyl Collection

How many tracks does The Life of a Showgirl have? Mert Alas/Taylor Swift In honor of TLOAS being album 12, Taylor is giving us 12 tracks. But even though she explicitly said there aren't any extra songs, Swifties are convinced she lied. In addition to the fact there's a famously-fibbing Pinocchio in the background during this moment. Plus there's the "I come back stronger than a 90s trend" of it all, and a huge part of music in the 90s was surprise bonus tracks. There was a huge 90s callout in the background of the interview as well! We'll have to wait and see. The Fate of Ophelia Elizabeth Taylor Opalite Father Figure Eldest Daughter Ruin the Friendship Actually Romantic Wi$h Li$t Wood CANCELLED! Honey The Life of a Showgirl (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

Is Taylor Swift releasing a 12th album? Yes, Taylor Swift announced her brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on August 12, 2025. And then she gave us all the details on New Heights' August 13 episode. The fact Taylor appeared on Travis' podcast is such a huge deal because it's be the first time we've seen her actually interact and have a conversation with a partner. We've only seen paparazzi shots and silent social media videos!

When is The Life of a Showgirl coming out? Kate Green/Getty Images The Life of a Showgirl is coming October 3, 2025. After all, 10 + 3 = 13!! I wasn't expecting The Tortured Poets Department to give us a Sad Girl Spring last year, and it seems like the upbeat, pop-driven The Life of a Showgirl will be giving us a Lover Girl Autumn. My favorite theory so far points out "the concept of another taylor swift fall album with the same vibes as red but instead all about a true love instead of a true heartbreak………." Yeah, I'm crying.

What is The Life of a Showgirl? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) The Life of a Showgirl is Taylor Swift's 12th studio album. And it's all about what happened behind the scenes of The Eras Tour. I wouldn't be surprised if it ended up taking cues from the performative nature of "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart."

Are there any collaborations? Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV The title track for the album will feature Sabrina Carpenter. I can't wait for this one!

What else do we know about the album? Taylor Swift Taylor's official curated playlist, And, Baby, That's Show Business For You features songs produced by Max Martin and Shellback — and that's because the trio reunited for TLOAS! The colors of the album are orange and mint green (a great combo!) and the cover features Taylor Swift in full glam in a bathtub because a bath is the last thing she did after the concert every night. Plus, the photos were shot by Mert Alas, who did the art for Reputation. It seems like she's really recapturing the vibes of 1989, Red, and Reputation — and she said her main goal was to have a tight, curated album that fit together perfectly and got stuck in everyone's heads. Oh I'm so ready for it. ;)

Will The Life of a Showgirl be featured in The Summer I Turned Pretty? Erika Doss/Prime Video My biggest hope for TLOAS is that we get a new song before The Summer I Turned Pretty series finale on September 17 — that way it can be in the show! The series has become synonymous with Taylor songs at this point, and releasing a brand new song in the final season of the show would be the most powerful thing Jenny Han could do.

What's the big deal with TS12? Taylor Swift/UMG/YouTube Taylor Swift held up a lot of number 3's throughout the Midnights era, she referenced the number 2 during TTPD. With surprise song mashups, the two from her Grammys acceptance speech, and the 2PM EST countdown ahead of TTPD's release, it's clear the number 2 and TTPD were meant to be. Plus you can't forget the peace sign & double book copies at the TTPD library installation AND this tweet. TTPD did end up being a double album, but I'm convinced this is all part of something even bigger. From the pocket watch in the "Bejeweled" music video promising "exile ends in 3...2...1..." to a new TTPD video showing Taylor's completed two out of three tallies (plus the viral "321" error message on Taylor's website), IMO, it's clear we're in the middle of a countdown. If Midnights was 3 and The Tortured Poets Department is 2, then my guess is that The Life of a Showgirl will be all about number 1. And then Taylor will release the album that is arguably her most anticipated: TS13, which has been her career-long lucky number. Yeah, it's a big deal.

How many albums does Taylor Swift have? Taylor Swift/Universal Music Group Taylor Swift has released 11 albums, and The Life of a Showgirl makes 12. Here's her full discography: Taylor Swift released October 24, 2006

released October 24, 2006 Fearless released November 11, 2008 (re-released April 9, 2021)

released November 11, 2008 (re-released April 9, 2021) Speak Now released October 25, 2010 (re-released July 7, 2023)

released October 25, 2010 (re-released July 7, 2023) Red released October 12, 2012 (re-released November 12, 2021)

released October 12, 2012 (re-released November 12, 2021) 1989 released October 27, 2014 (re-released October 27, 2023)

released October 27, 2014 (re-released October 27, 2023) Reputation released November 10, 2017

released November 10, 2017 Lover released August 23, 2019

released August 23, 2019 Folklore released July 24, 2020

released July 24, 2020 Evermore released December 11, 2020

released December 11, 2020 Midnights released October 21, 2022

released October 21, 2022 The Tortured Poets Department released April 19, 2024

released April 19, 2024 The Life of a Showgirl releases October 3, 2025

This post has been updated.