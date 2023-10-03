How And Where To Watch Every Simone Biles Gymnastics Competition This Year
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Simone Bilesis back, baby! The nine-time world and four-time Olympic champion returned to the world stage earlier this week for the2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, where she made landing a Yurchenko double pike vault look easyAF. She made history in the process with the move being *officially* named after her (now, it’s called The Biles II).It’s no surprise that Biles absolutely rocked her return to the sport. So, what’s next for the 26 year-old gymnast?
Simone Biles' 2023 Gymnastics Competition Schedule
Knowing that she’s always searching for ways to improve, we’re cheering on Biles in every way we can, and hope to see her succeed on the Olympic floor next year. Until Paris comes around, the sport is focused around the Worlds in Antwerp. Here’s when and how to watch Biles compete:
September 30 - October 8 – 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
- October 4 – Women’s team final
- The best 8 countries will compete.
- October 6 – Individual all-around final
- The best 24 female gymnasts, max 2 per country, compete.
- October 7 – Apparatus finals, day 1
- The best 8 women gymnasts, max 2 per country, compete on vault and uneven bars.
- October 8 – Apparatus finals, day 2
- The best 8 women gymnasts, max 2 per country, compete on balance beam and floor.
- July 2 - August 11, 2024 – Paris 2024 Summer Olympics
The competition will be broadcast on NBC/CNBC in the U.S. You can also stream it on NBC Sports Live, Peacock, or through the NBC Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login for those platforms, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV.
Biles admirably sparked conversations about mental health in sports after withdrawing from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics team finals due to the “twisties” – a common phenomenon among gymnasts that causes them to lose their sense of space and dimension entirely.
During her time away from gymnastics, Biles took the idea that ‘physical health is mental health’ to heart, focusing more on “being intentional, going to therapy, and making sure everything is aligned so that [she] can do [her] best in the gym, be a good wife, good daughter, good friend, all the good things,” she said in an interview with the TODAY Show.
Though we’ll have to wait for a final word on Olympic qualifications, it’s clear that Biles has her intentions set on Paris 2024.
"That's the path that I would love to go," she told NBC earlier this year.
Simone Biles' Best Moments, On And Off The Floor
Watch Simone's stunning beam routine at this year's world competition.
Biles earned a score of 14.633 for her impressive work on the world competition floor.
All eyes were on Biles as she returned to her first US Classic in two years.
In case you wanted a sneak peek into the life of a gymnast...
The queen delivered such seamless work during the US Classic in 2021.
Lead photo by Matthias Hangst / Getty Images.
