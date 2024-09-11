The Latest Steph And Ayesha Curry Baby News
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Steph and Ayesha Curryhave had a busy year after announcing they were expecting their fourth baby in the spring. Now the loving couple have another reason to celebrate, because their fourth baby was born in May, and we couldn't be happier for them! The couple just shared a super cute photo of their entire family together, and we're truly swooning.
With 12 years of marriage under their belts, they're one of the few celebrity couples that have stood the test of time, carefully balancing their beautiful family with their ever-burgeoning careers.
Here's what we know about this fab family!
When did Ayesha Curry share her pregnancy announcement?
Camila Falquez / Sweet July
Sweet July, Ayesha's magazine, shared her sweet pregnancy announcement on Instagram on March 1, 2024 in celebration of its first digital issue. Singer Ciara — who welcomed her fourth baby at the end of last year — commented, "Yay yay yay! ❤️❤️❤️," while other fans also expressed their excitement.
How old are Ayesha and Steph Curry's kids?
Noah Graham / Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Ayesha and Steph have two daughters named Riley (11) and Ryan (8), alongside their son, Canon (5), and the newest addition, son, Caius (4 months).
How long have Ayesha and Steph Curry been married?
Theo Wargo / Getty Images
Ayesha and Steph Curry started dating in 2008 and have been married since 2011. Last year Steph Curry shared a touching anniversary post on Instagram that shared the wonderful moments of the 12 years they've been husband and wife. He said, "I’m thankful for every experience we have shared together. The highs, the lows, the ways life has brought us closer together through it all." Excuse us while we grab tissues!
How does Ayesha Curry feel about their growing family?
Miikka Skaffari / Getty Images
In the digital issue of Sweet July, Ayesha detailed her thoughts surrounding her pregnancy and the decision to grow her family. She said, "...last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing."
What has Steph Curry said about their growing family?
Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images
Although he hasn't publicly shared a statement with any outlets, Steph shared the cover of Sweet July's digital issue on Instagram and captioned the pic, "Vol. 4 ❤️👀😍." All we can say is: oh baby!
Have Steph and Ayesha Curry chosen Godparents for their fourth baby?
Ayesha Curry as Heather with Lindsay Lohan as Maddie Kell in "Irish Wish"
© 2024 Netflix, Inc.
When Lindsay Lohan revealed that Steph and Ayesha Curry chose her as the fairy Godparent, we could hardly contain our excitement because it feels like an unexpected, but needed connection. Although nothing has been 100% confirmed, Ayesha hinted that this may be the case!
During an interview with Andy Cohen to promote the upcoming movie Irish Wish, Ayesha talked about the excitement of working with Lindsay and whether she'll share a special bond with her then-expected baby. She laughed and told Cohen, "...we typically wait until after the baby is born to make these decisions."
Lindsay quickly chimed in and said, "You just reminded me of in Feud, the new Truman Capote [show] where everyone wants to be the belle of the ball and you just put her on the spot..."
As exciting as it is to know if Lindsay will be the Godmother, we can understand Steph and Ayesha's desire to take their time while making this kind of decision. Hopefully they'll share the news with everyone whenever they decide, but just know that our bet is on Lindsay!
Where has Ayesha Curry been spotted recently?
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for Netflix
Ayesha Curry is proving to be one hot mama, and we're 100% here for it! As reported by People, she was seen rocking a sultry lace-up dress by Dolce & Gabbana at a screening of Irish Wish and she looked absolutely radiant. Also, the moments where she spotted cradling her baby bump are too precious to ignore.
It may not seem like much, but seeing pregnant moms-to-be wearing stylish outfits makes us feel giddy.
Have Steph and Ayesha Curry welcomed their new baby?
Ayesha Curry / Instagram
Baby Curry is officially here as of May 2024! Ayesha Curry excitedly shared news of her and Steph's newest addition on Instagram earlier this year before revealing little one's name: Caius Chai.
She captioned the picture, "Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!"
Ayesha Curry / Instagram
Ayesha recently took to Instagram to share the very first photo of their new family of 6. With new baby Caius in her arms, the caption for the photo reads: "My little family. So grateful" Obsessed! This family looks so sweet.
