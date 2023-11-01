Your Ultimate Thanksgiving Checklist For A No-Stress Holiday
Beyond the big meal, Thanksgiving Day is meant for conversation with friends and family, gratitude, watching the game, and taking post-meal naps. As the hostess, you want in on all of those things. We've got you. Whether you're the go-to house every year or it's your first time hosting, this checklist will help you take care of the big stuff early so you can relax come the big day.
Check out our checklist below to keep calm and gobble on this Thanksgiving holiday!
Check out our checklist below to keep calm and gobble on this Thanksgiving holiday!
3-4 WEEKS BEFORE
- Meal Plan: Here’s the fun part – how will you wow your guests with appetizers, drinks, desserts, and the main meal? There are a host of delicious Thanksgiving recipes you can make ahead and prep day-of with ease. Make sure to consider any dietary restrictions (vegan, veggie, keto, allergies, etc.), and calculate how much you’ll serve based on your guest list.
- Gather Table Decor: Make sure you have enough dishes, glassware, serving platters and utensils for the day. Think beyond the practical and consider pretty vases, candles, and pumpkin and foliage centerpieces too.
- Ask for Help: Once you figure out what you need for the day, ask guests to bring a beverage or dish, and non-food items such as extra chairs, tableware, or leftover containers.
1-2 WEEKS BEFORE
- Grocery Shop: Create a detailed shopping list based on your menu. Don’t forget to buy beverages and non-food items like foil and napkins.
- Kitchen Prep: Sharpen your knives if needed and check your cooking equipment – do you have everything you need to make the turkey (if that’s your plan) and all the fixings?
- Think Games: How will you celebrate the day? Think about a kids’ table with coloring and crafts, a hike or tag football game outside before the big meal, and ways to show gratitude.
1 WEEK BEFORE
- Check In With Guests: Make sure you have everything you need and reach out to guests to get them excited for the event! Make sure they know what’s expected of them too.
- Clean House. Take 30 or so minutes a day to get everything in order. If you’re expecting overnight guests, prep the guest room with clean sheets and towels. And ask housemates, partners, and kids to help!
DAY BEFORE
- Prep any make-ahead meals and desserts.
- Set aside ingredients for your day-of cooking.
- If you’re having turkey, start thawing the turkey and brine or marinate.
- Create a timeline for cooking and reheating dishes for the next day.
THANKSGIVING DAY
You made it! The big day is here and you’ve prepped for all of it. And don’t sweat it if you miss an item or ingredient. Friends and family will have your back and/or cut you slack for hosting them. After all, it’s all about gathering on a special day off.
- Preheat the oven and prepare the roasting pan for the turkey.
- Roast the turkey.
- Prepare side dishes and desserts according to your timeline. Keep track of cooking times (use the timer on your phone or assistant) and temperatures. Prepare gravy and sauces.
- Set the table (or have someone help) with dishes, glassware, and silverware.
- Decorate the table with centerpieces or candles.
- Set up a station with appetizers and drinks for guests to help themselves.
- Get ready, set and serve! Share what you’re grateful for and give thanks!
- Post-dinner: Ask guests to help with cleanup and store leftovers for those post-holiday meals!
