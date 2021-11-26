14 Delicious Recipes to Use Up Those Thanksgiving Leftovers
Thanksgiving dinner is a meal we look forward to all year long. The savory stuffing, the roasted turkey, the cranberry sauce — does it get any better than that? The best part are the leftovers! And we're talking about more scrumptious meals than the usual turkey sandwich. We've scoured the internet for different ways to put that surplus of food — trimmings included — to use. These 14 recipes will have you licking your chops.
1. Thanksgiving Leftover Pop Tarts: These savory pop tarts are filled with cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and bits of tender turkey, then drizzled with gravy for a snack or meal that will knock your socks off. (via The Butter Half)
2. Leftover Turkey Pot Pie: Put the sandwiches on hold, because this turkey pot pie is the *only* way to use those turkey leftovers to their greatest potential. (via Foodess)
3. Leftover Turkey Salad With Cranberry Vinaigrette: Take your comfort food and turn it into something nutritious by topping salad with leftover turkey and a vinaigrette made with leftover cranberries. (via A Sweet Pea Chef)
4. Thanksgiving Leftovers Everything Bagel Sandwich: This recipe stuffs your everything bagel with a poached egg, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, and turkey. (via Spices in My DNA)
5. Aunt Bee's Leftover Turkey Casserole: It's cozy casserole season, so this recipe is the perfect way to use up that leftover turkey by adding it to a pasta bake that is rich, creamy, and jam-packed with flavor. (via The Seasoned Mom)
6. Turkey and Wild Rice Soup: Nothing soothes the soul better than a steamy bowl of soup like this, filled to the brim with tender shredded turkey, nourishing veggies, and a generous dollop of Greek yogurt for extra smoothness. (via Lively Table)
7. Deep-Fried Loaded Mashed Potato Bites: If you don't know what to do with that heap of extra mashed potatoes, we've got you covered with these crispy potato, bacon, and cheese-filled bites of glory. (via The Cookie Rookie)
8. Thanksgiving on a Roll: If you want ALL the carbs, this recipe sandwiches turkey and all the fixin's between a fresh roll and it. Is. Magical. (via What Should I Make For…)
9. Turkey Fajita Rice Bowls: Kick things up a notch and put a healthy spin on your leftover turkey with these veggie-filled fajita rice bowls. (via Whitney Bond)
10. Thanksgiving Leftovers Pierogi: This recipe smashes the traditional pierogi together with leftover Thanksgiving goodies for a fun and seasonal spin on a classic. (via Yes to Yolks)
11. Vegetarian Meatloaf and Cranberry Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich: Vegetarians can enjoy Thanksgiving to the max too, and if anything proves it, it's this stacked meatless 'wich that swaps the usual turkey for plant-based meatloaf. (via Jessica in the Kitchen)
12. Leftover Turkey Dinner Hash: These turkey-filled hash patties will make brunch fanatics swoon with their festive flavor and golden crisp exterior. (via Pickled Plum)
13. Turkey Teriyaki Stir-Fry: This feast doesn't just give you a healthful meal after gorging on holiday eats, but it also serves as a weeknight wonder, clocking in at just 15 minutes from start to finish! (via Bless Her Heart Y'all)
14. Turkey Tetrazzini With Mushrooms: Putting that leftover turkey to use never looked so good with this creamy mushroom and pasta-filled tetrazzini. (via Chef de Home)
