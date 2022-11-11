Nov 11, 2022
Use Up Your Thanksgiving Leftovers With This Gluten-Free Frittata Recipe
Thanksgiving is a day for eating, and we wouldn't trade anything for that sleepy post-meal feeling of a belly full of turkey, gravy, and mashed potatoes. Sometimes you want something a little lighter the day after the big meal, though, but you still have all those leftovers to use up. Skip the traditional sandwich and make this healthy, gluten-free Thanksgiving leftovers recipe instead! This light and fluffy frittata is packed with the classics and is sure to fill you up while also keeping you light on your feet for Black Friday shopping.
Gluten-Free Turkey Leftovers Frittata
Ingredients:
- 10 eggs
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 red onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced and core removed
- 1 cup leftover Thanksgiving turkey, chopped
- 1/4 cup chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup shredded smoked Gouda
Directions:
- Whisk the eggs in a bowl and set aside. Heat the oil in an oven-safe skillet or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add in the diced onion and bell pepper, stirring occasionally and letting them soften and brown slightly. Season them with salt and pepper.
- Add in the whisked eggs evenly over the top of the onion and bell pepper, making sure the eggs reach all sides of the skillet. Top the eggs with the chopped leftover turkey, then sprinkle with chopped parsley and the shredded Gouda. Let the eggs cook for 3-4 minutes.
- Heat the broiler on high heat with a rack placed about 4-6 inches away from it. Remove the skillet from the stovetop and place it under the broiler for 2-3 minutes until the eggs have firmed up and the cheese is melted.
- Remove from the oven and let it cool a few minutes before slicing and serving.
Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter for more recipe ideas, holiday party planning advice, and food hacks!
Photos and recipe by Sarah Anderson.
From Your Site Articles
- Upcycle Your Leftovers with this Thanksgiving Flatbread Recipe ›
- 15 Ways to Eat Thanksgiving Leftovers That Aren’t Just Sandwiches ›
- How to Make Pizza With All Those Thanksgiving Leftovers ›
- 15 Ways to Turn Thanksgiving Leftovers into Restaurant-Worthy Dishes ›
- 14 Delicious Recipes to Use Up Those Thanksgiving Leftovers ›
Food
Maggie McCracken
Maggie is a writer and editor currently based in Chicago. She writes about mindfulness, astrology, nutrition, self-development, and fitness, and has a background in yoga instruction.