Pete Davidson (Set It Up) and Ella Purnell (Fallout), an unlikely duo, will be starring in a brand-new sci-fi romantic comedy together called That Time We Met. It will be the second project of Nick Lieberman, who directed the indie comedy Theater Camp in 2023 (which was one of our favorite movies of the year, FYI). These two stars can be wacky and unexpected when needed, but they can also bring a lot of emotional depth to their projects — and their roles are always memorable, so I know that That Time We Met will be a movie you can't miss.

The former SNL star and Yellowjackets actress will play a couple who, after a disastrous first date, have no interest in seeing each other again. The only problem? Their unborn child is destined to save humanity. Talk about high stakes for a second date. It's reminding me of Bridget Jones's Baby, just with some supernatural stakes thrown in.

Here's the latest update on That Time We Met, starring Pete Davidson and Ella Purnell.

When is That Time We Met coming out? cottonbro studio/Pexels That Time We Met is currently in development, and the project will be introduced to potential buyers at the upcoming American Film Market in Los Angeles. Between its wild premise, talented cast, and experienced creative team, this could easily become your next comfort watch. Stay tuned—because if this movie is even half as dramatic as it sounds, then you won't want to miss out!

Why pairing up Ella Purnell and Pete Davidson totally works. Heidi Gutman/Peacock These two stars are sure to serve up just the right mix of awkward charm, witty banter, and chaotic chemistry. Davidson's signature dry humor and knack for portraying a lovable mess will pair nicely with Purnell's emotional depth and sharp timing. It will be Ella Purnell's first romantic comedy role, while Pete Davidson already has quite a bit of rom-com experience under his belt. He was in Set It Up (2018), I Want You Back (2022), and was the lead in Meet Cute (2022) with Kaley Cuoco.

Meet the creative team behind 'That Time We Met.' JoJo Whilden/Prime Video Behind the scenes, the movie has an impressive creative team. That Time We Met is being written by Mitchell Winkie and produced by Joanne Lee and Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures, Adam Siegel, Marc Platt, and Katie McNicol of Marc Platt Productions, and Nathan Klingher and Ford Corbett for Gramercy Park Media. Executive producers are Joshua Harris and Mark Fasano, also from Gramercy.

What’s Next for Pete Davidson? Kevin Winter/Getty Images Davidson is in pre-production on Killing Satoshi, a thriller from director Doug Liman. He will star alongside Casey Affleck. He is also set to appear in Wizards! with Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott next year. In addition, he is starring alongside Anna Sawai and Nicholas Hoult in the action crime thriller How to Rob a Bank. Overall, both actors have been keeping busy.

Ella Purnell’s recent and upcoming projects. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Purnell's big breakout role was in the show Yellowjackets as the teenage character Jackie, and she's also known for the role of Lucy MacLean in Prime Video's Fallout. She will also resume her role of Rhiannon in a second season of Sweetpea, and recently finished filming a horror comedy feature called The Scurry by director Craig Roberts. In The Scurry, her character must fight off a horde of murderous squirrels.

Loving all things Ella Purnell and Pete Davidson? Stay tuned for the latest update on That Time We Met, and follow us on Facebook for more pop culture news.