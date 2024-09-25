Ella Purnell's New Starz Thriller Will Fill The 'Simple Favor' Void In Your Life
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
"It's always the quiet ones" is a phrase I've heard countless times in any thriller, mystery, and horror movie where the most unsuspecting character is behind everything. It's also turned into a bit of a cheeky phrase that lets the audience in on the joke because while the speaker has no idea who they're talking to, the audience is well aware that the quiet wallflower is actually way more powerful than anyone gives them credit for. In Ella Purnell's Sweetpea, coming to STARZ this fall, Rhiannon might be passed over, bullied, and ignored, but she's taking matters into her own hands. And the revenge is, well, sweet. Here's everything you need to know about the new TV show before it becomes your next obsession.
What is Sweetpea about?
Sweetpea Plot
In Sweetpea, Ella Purnell plays Rhiannon Lewis, who is sick of being overlooked by everyone in her life. But when she decides to take revenge on the people who have wronged her, she realizes just how liberating — and sweet — reclaiming her power can be. Even if it has some murderous consequences. The contemporary dark comedy, and good-girl-gone-wild plot line, is TOTALLY giving A Simple Favor, especially with its touch of femininity.
Where can I watch Sweetpea TV series?
STARZ
Sweetpea Release Date
Sweetpea will hit STARZ on Thursday October 10. The six-episode series will drop a new episode every Friday until the finale on November 15.
Who's in the Sweetpea cast?
STARZ
Sweetpea Cast
The cast of Sweetpea includes Nicôle Lecky, Jon Pointing, Calam Lynch (who you'll recognize as Theo from Bridgerton!), Leah Harvey, Jeremy Swift, and Dustin Demri-Burns.
