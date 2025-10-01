This cast is unbelievable!
Netflix's New Western Drama 'The Abandons' Will Fill The '1923' Void — Here's Your First Look!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Yep, I'm still thinking about Ransom Canyon (and waiting for season 2). Considering both Ransom Canyon and 1923 are done for now, I'm in serious need of another Western drama to get lost in. And Netflix has us covered because there's another new show called The Abandons on its way — and I'm already obsessed.
Here's everything you need to know about The Abandons, coming to Netflix in December 2025.
Is The Abandons on Netflix now?
The Abandons isn't on Netflix yet — but it's coming to the streamer on December 4, 2025.
How many episodes are in The Abandons?
Netflix
The Abandons will have 7 episodes total:
- Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
- Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Netflix December 4, 2025
What is The Abandons about?
Netflix
The Abandons follows a group of families at the edge of society in 1850s Oregon. It takes a serious look at survival vs. following the law as the families do whatever they can to save their land from corruption. And, of course, when they're not fighting for their lives, there are plenty of secrets to keep things interesting.
“I am fascinated by the metamorphosis of good into evil,” creator Kurt Sutter told Tudum. “What must transpire to drive the morally sound to become the dangerously corrupt. The Abandons explores those complex compromises through the most powerful human instinct — the love and protection of mothers.”
Who's in The Abandons cast?
Netflix
- Lena Headey as Fiona Nolan: a strong and determined woman who adopts four orphans.
- Gillian Anderson as Constance Van Ness: another matriarch looking to protect & expand her mining fortune.
- Diana Silvers as Dahlia Teller
- Nick Robinson as Elias Teller
- Aisling Franciosi as Trisha Van Ness
- Lucas Till as Garret Van Ness
- Lamar Johnson as Albert Mason
- Natalia del Riego as Lilla Belle
Where can I watch the series The Abandons?
Netflix
The Abandons will be on Netflix.
Is The Abandons connected to Sons of Anarchy?
FX
We don't have official confirmation The Abandons is a Sons of Anarchy prequel, but fans are wondering if we'll see a connection — especially since Dahlia and Elias Teller share a last name with Charlie Hunnam's Jax Teller. if Taylor Sheridan has proven anything with Yellowstone, it's that anything can be connected.
Where was The Abandons filmed?
Netflix
The Abandons was filmed from spring 2024 to October 2024 in Calgary, Alberta in Canada.
Why did Kurt Sutter leave The Abandons?
Netflix
Writer, producer, and showrunner Kurt Sutter exited The Abandons in October 2024, reportedly due to creative differences.
Check out 6 Romantic Western Shows To Fill The Ransom Canyon Void while you wait for The Abandons.
This post has been updated.