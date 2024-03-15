Surprise! The Bear Season 4 Will Film This Spring
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Foodies and TV show fans alike are in for a treat because not only is The Bear season 3 hitting our screens this June, but The Bear season 4 will film this spring! On March 14, Deadline confirmed that Jeremy Allen White's hit show was secretly renewed for a fourth season (sneaky, sneaky!). Not only has it been renewed, but season 4 will film film back-to-back with season 3, which is currently in production. Given the popularity of The Bear cast and all their upcoming projects (Inside Out 2! Fantastic Four!), I am definitely not complaining. Here's everything you need to know about The Bear season 4.
Will there be season 4 of The Bear?
Image via Chuck Hodes/FX
Yes, The Bear season 4 is on its way! FX renewed the series ahead of the season 3 release so that both seasons can film back-to-back. While some fans are wondering if this means season 4 of The Bear will be the final season (which is what happened with Donald Glover's Atlanta), this filming schedule could also be a way to ensure the senior season isn't delayed. Because The Bear cast is booking so many new projects, filming season 4 in 2024 means we should be able to see it in 2025. If you ask me, The Bear is one show that could run for at least six seasons, if not more!
When will The Bear season 4 come out?
Image via Chuck Hodes/FX
Even though they're filming The Bear season 4 in 2024, it's safe to assume we won't see it until summer 2025. Every season of The Bear so far has released in June (season 1 released in 2022, season 2 in 2023, and we'll see season 3 in 2024). By filming seasons 3 and 4 together, they'll be able to get all the filming done so season 4 is totally ready by the time they want to release it.
Who will be in The Bear season 4 cast?
Image via FX
Since they're filming season 3 and season 4 of The Bear back-to-back, it's safe to assume all our favorite stars will return! The Bear cast includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson. Fingers crossed we get to see guest stars like Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sarah Paulson again!
What is the plot line of The Bear?
Image via Chuck Hodes/FX
Seasons 1 and 2 of The Bear follows Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), who returns to Chicago to take over his late brother's restaurant The Beef. There's ton of friction when he doesn't fit in with the rest of the kitchen, but with newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and his sister Natalie (Abby Elliott), they set out to turn The Beef into a brand new restaurant that will change the Chicago food scene forever.
Will there be season 3 of The Bear?
Image via Matt Dinerstein/FX
Yes, we're getting The Bear season 3 in June 2024. We're expecting the new season of The Bear to have around 10 episodes like the first two seasons, and FX chairman John Landgraf has “no doubt” we'll get the entire season on the same day, as opposed to a weekly release (via WBEZ Chicago).
Are you excited for The Bear season 4? Check out our Facebook for more pop culture news!
Lead image via Matt Dinerstein/FX
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!