10 Super Stylish Skorts To Add To Your Summer Shopping List
Trends tends to recycle — just look at the reintroduction to mom jeans, chunky sneakers, bifocals, chokers, and scrunchies. But you want to know what else is making a major comeback this season? The beloved skort! That’s right. You can revisit your youth with this 2-in-1 staple (because if you can’t choose between shorts or a skirt, why not have both?!)
To get ahead of the trend, we rounded up 10 of the most unique skorts on the market — and some of them are even on sale! Now you can really start planning your summer vacation outfits, without compromising function for fashion.
Kristina Pleated Skort ($75)
As if taken straight out of a postcard, this skort says “Greetings from paradise.” Pair it with the matching bralette or swimsuit for a complete vintage look.
Clarendon High Rise Skort ($92)
If you’re looking for something bold and beautiful, this skort balances the richness of forest green with the gentleness of pale pink. This muted style pairs perfectly with a louder print up top or a basic bodysuit.
Flirtatious Style Wrap-Front Linen Skort ($35)
With this skort, you have the option between an eye catching color, an earth-toned statement, and a classic white staple. Available in lime, rust, and ivory, this is the perfect skort for any mood.
Pleated Chino Mini Skort (Was $60, Now $43)
If you’re looking for a skort that’s as fashionable as it is functional, this option sets the perfect casual tone. Dress it up with some tan sandals or down with some bold sneakers.
CAM Skort ($49)
With a skort in nine sizes and colors, this Steve Madden staple is one of the most versatile on this list. It goes with almost anything: a plain or patterned crop top, a blazer and button down shirt, a bold bodysuit — literally anything!
Paisie Midi Button Skort ($113)
How fun is this breathable denim maxi skort? The shorts are revealed when the skirt is unbuttoned, which means you can wear it both ways. Notice how comfortable the model looks without compromising her style — I’m sold.
Lady Hagen Women's 17" Wrap Golf Skort (Was $65, Now $40)
Let’s face it: Leopard print will never go out of style. While these are technically golf shorts, they don’t look like it, which means you can totally get away with these on a night out.
Judy Blue Denim Darling Mid Rise Skort ($50)
Tap back into your teenage days with this denim mid rise skort. Complete with buttons, rips, and even a pocket, these shorts feature everything you can ask of a pant all in one.
NEMA Infinity Skort (Was $105, Now $95)
Do you see this skort?! This is a moment! This breathtaking multicolor print is perfect for lounging on vacation, and honestly, it’s hard to tell whether it’s a skort or a short, or a dress, meaning it can be whatever you want it to be! Get it while it’s still on sale!
Crossover High Waisted Pleated Golf Skort ($19)
Alright Sporty Spices, this one’s for you. This hot pink athletic skort is perfect for the tennis courts, a workout, or even a walk in the park. The crossover high waist adds an extra stylish touch, and the invisible shorts shine light on the fab and flirty skirt.
