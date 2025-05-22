See Leighton Meester's Mystery Character In Drama-Filled 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 Trailer

Much like its main characters, The Buccaneers hit the Apple TV+ scene with flash and fervor. We fell in love with the St. George sisters, longing to see them find romance and (more importantly) true happiness by any means necessary. We embraced each girl in all their messy, shocking, period drama glory. We watched until the very end, desperately wanting more! And after the popularity of the first season, it's no wonder the network renewed this dreamy show for a second season.

Keep reading for the latest news. (Note: This contains spoilers about season one's finale!)

Here's everything we know about The Buccaneers season 2, coming to Apple TV+ this summer.

What happens in The Buccaneers season 2? The Buccaneers season 2 trailer features plenty of teases for the upcoming episode — including some danger, and the knowledge that Nan, Theo, and Guy's love triangle is far from over. And a glimpse of Leighton Meester's mystery character at the end makes me wonder if she has a closer relationship to Nan than either of us realize...because Nan's never met her birth mother, remember? We shouldn't be so pressed to discover easter eggs about season 2 of The Buccaneers, but we are! Thankfully Kristine Frøseth revealed the ways she differs from her character Nan St. George and what viewers can expect to see. Though Nan is often seen wearing corsets, Kristine prefers a more casual look. "She's very constricted," the actress said of her character (via People). In terms of what to expect this season, Kristine didn't reveal season 2's plot (sorry fans). She did say, however, the characters won't be in close proximity like they were in season 1: "I think our characters just are a little bit more separated so we're not seeing each other as much. Last time, we all lived in the same building and it felt like college, and now our storylines are a little bit more spread out...I think that's the biggest change."

Where can I watch Buccaneers season 2? Apple TV+ The Buccaneers season 2 will premiere on Apple TV+ June 18, 2025. Apple shared this exciting BTS clip of our new favorite Regency Era stars having the time of their lives. It's just the boost we need to get through another week!

Who's in the season 2 cast? Apple TV+ All our favorite cast members are returning for season 2 — and we'll also see Leighton Meester! “I was so happy to come on to play any role!" Leighton toldTV Insider. "That being said, this is the best possible role that I could have ever asked for, and it’s going to be a secret until it comes out. Trust me, it’s worth the wait.” Here's the full Buccaneers season 2 cast list: Josie Totah as Mabel Elmsworth

Aubri Ibrag as Lizzy Elmsworth

Kristine Frøseth as Nan St. George

Imogen Waterhouse as Jinny St. George

Barney Fishwick as Lord James Seadown

Guy Remmers as Theo

Josh Dylan as Lord Richard Marable

Mia Threapleton as Honoria Marable

Alisha Boe as Conchita Glosson

Leighton Meester

How does Katherine Jakeways feel about the series' renewal? Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images We had the opportunity to speak with series creator Katherine Jakeways,and she shared her enthusiasm about creating such a riveting period drama. "We're really excited for people to sort of get to know the world of it and meet these women and experience the female friendship of it," she says, hoping viewers "come out of it going, 'Wow these do feel like people that I know." Now that The Buccaneers is renewed for another season, she told Apple TV+, "We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

What did Apple TV+'s Europe Creative Director say about the new upcoming season? Apple TV+ In the same press release, Jay Hunt admitted, "...we’re excited to be working with Katherine Jakeways and The Forge again on the next adventure for Nan and her friends." If you ask us, it sounds season two of The Buccaneers is off to a great start!

What happened in the season finale of The Buccaneers? Apple TV+ Viewers watch as Nan St. George took a step back in order for her sister Jinny to have a chance to be happy. This leaves her in the position to move forward with her marriage to Theo, Duke of Tintagel, but it appears her birth mother may be closer than she realized. Our other characters — like Mabel and Honoria — are left to decide how they want to live their lives as well. It was a shocking cliffhanger and we can see why fans are thirsty for more.

Where can I watch The Buccaneers Season 1? Apple TV+ All eight episodes of The Buccaneers are available to stream on Apple TV+. Just be sure to bake a few warm dessert recipes and grab a glass of wine to have while you binge watch them.

For more entertainment news, be sure to sign up for our weekly email newsletter!

This post has been updated.

