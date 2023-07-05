Fans Think 'The Idol' On HBO Mirrors Selena Gomez's Reality...Almost To A Tee
I love a good edge-of-your-seat drama series featuring characters the world loves to hate — I'm looking at you, Succession. But there are some shows whose boundaries are pushed to a...weird limit. Although HBO's The Idol was slated to be Euphoria 2.0, it's drawn criticism from those who have watched it.
To be fair, The Idol's goal may be about getting people to talk, good or bad. It dives into the professional and personal life of pop star Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp. But even that's being met with side eyes due to the role's eerie similarities to an actual celebrity — and The Weeknd's ex-girlfriend — Selena Gomez.
How is Selena connected to 'The Idol' co-creator The Weeknd?
In 2017, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd briefly dated after his relationship with model Bella Hadid ended. Although the relationship didn't make it to the one-year mark, they seemingly remained on friendly terms.
Why do fans feel Jocelyn From 'The Idol' is similar to Selena Gomez?
Fans were quick to point out the similarities between Selena and The Idol's Jocelyn, with one going as far to tweet, "ever since finding out the idol is probably just the weeknd’s selena gomez fanfic i haven’t been able to sleep."
According to BuzzFeed, fans noticed both Jocelyn and Selena began their careers as kids. Before Selena starred in Wizards of Waverly Place, she got her start on Barney & Friends in 2002. From there, she's had a successful career starring in various TV shows and movies.
Another glaring similarity fans mentioned was the way Jocelyn was filmed posing for a cover story in "lingerie and a hospital bracelet" — very similar to Selena's video for her song "Bad Liar," where she was also seen wearing a hospital bracelet. Another fan tweeted, "the weeknd is a nasty person. the comparison between jocelyn and selena is scary and disrespectful. the idol lacks originality," showing a side-by-side comparison of the two scenes.
We also can't help but notice that Jocelyn's best friend Leia is not only her best friend, but she's also her personal assistant...not too dissimilar from the personal and working relationship Selena has with her best friend Theresa.
Is Selena Gomez the only pop star 'The Idol' seems to mirror?
It seems as much. GQ noted that The Idol makes a nod to or mentions icons such as Prince, Donna Summer, and Madonna in the first episode, proving that pop culture can always be referenced to make a connection to something. Meanwhile, the details of Jocelyn's life eerily match up with Selena Gomez's life IRL — more than just a reference.
Watch The Trailer For HBO's 'The Idol'
Haven't watched The Idol yet? Watch the trailer, and let us know if you think this hot topic TV show is the Selena Gomez biopic everyone else thinks it is.
