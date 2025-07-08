Everything You Need To Know About 'The Last Thing He Told Me' Season 2

We have the latest news on Apple TV's The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. When I finished the first season of The Last Thing He Told Me, I was convinced we'd seen the end of Bailey and Hannah's story (especially considering the show was originally a limited series). But it looks like Apple TV and Reese Witherspoon had other plans. Thanks to author Laura Dave publishing a sequel in 2025, The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 is officially coming!

Here's everything we know about The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 (and some more easy books to read while you wait).

Where can I watch The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Laura Dave's new book (we don't have a title quite yet!) is coming in January 2026, so we could see The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 in 2026. However, I wouldn't be surprised if we get new episodes before the end of 2025 since the show already started filming (season 1 production started May 3, 2022 and the show hit Apple TV+ on April 14, 2023).

Who's in The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 cast? Apple TV+ Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and David Morese will all return for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2. Jennifer is also producing! “Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave’s gripping novel,” she says in a statement. “The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious — and made even sweeter by collaborating with Laura, Josh, Reese and everyone at Hello Sunshine, as well as the amazing teams at Apple and 20th. Being part of this group, not to mention part of such a stellar cast, was a career highlight for me. I’m thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah’s story — I couldn’t have said yes more quickly to Season 2! These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we’re excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter.” Here's The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 cast: Jennifer Garner as Hannah Hall

Is there a sequel to The Last Thing He Told Me series? Yes, Laura Dave's brand new book The First Time I Saw Him is coming January 6, 2026. It opens five years after Owen's disappearance, with Hannah and Bailey's new life in California — and their new relationship with Nicholas. But when Owen shows up, their safety is called into question yet again.

What The Last Thing He Told Me about? Apple TV+ The Last Thing He Told Me follows a woodturner named Hannah, who's happily married to Owen. Her relationship with his daughter Bailey, however, is decidedly less happy. When Hannah wakes up one day to find Owen missing, and a note that says "Protect her" in his place, she and Bailey have to find out what happened to him — and why he left. We don't know much about The Last Thing He Told Me season 2, but at the end of season 1, Laura Dave told Entertainment Weekly that if we got to see a sequel, we'd get a better understanding of why Owen left the way he did.

How many episodes are there in The Last Thing He Told Me?

The Last Thing He Told Me has seven episodes, all of which are on Apple TV+ now! Here's the full release schedule from the first season:

Season 1, Episode 1 "Protect Her" premiered on April 14, 2023

Season 1, Episode 2 "The Day After" premiered on April 14, 2023

Season 1, Episode 3 "Keep Austin Weird" premiered on April 21, 2023

Season 1, Episode 4 "Witness to Your Life" premiered on April 28, 2023

Season 1, Episode 5 "The Never Dry" premiered on May 5, 2023

Season 1, Episode 6 "When We Were Young" premiered on May 12, 2023

Season 1, Episode 7 "Sanctuary" premiered on May 19, 2023

What has the cast & crew said about season 2? Apple TV+ During an interview with The Today Show, author Laura Dave revealed The Last Thing He Told Me season 2 will actually start filming before the second book is published! "We're starting to shoot in few weeks, which is just wild. I can't believe we're here again," she says. "I sat down with everyone, I walked them through, I have a whole draft."

Will there be a season 2 of The Last Thing He Told Me? Apple TV+ Yes, Apple TV+ renewed The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season on March 25, 2024 (via Variety). While the series was originally limited to Laura Dave's first novel, the author's sequel book will provide the plotline for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2!

What did he say at the end of The Last Thing He Told Me? During the final scene of The Last Thing He Told Me, Owen shows up at Hannah's gallery and tells her, “The could-have-been boys still love you,” referencing all the boys she dated but never married. And since Owen had to leave her life too, he's telling her he still loves her after all this time.

Are you excited for The Last Thing He Told Me season 2? Check out the rest of the New TV Shows coming out in 2024!

