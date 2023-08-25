Watch This Exclusive Clip From Halston Sage's "The List" Movie
This isn't your average bucket list rom-com. The List movie, starring Halston Sage and Christian Navarro, follows Sage's Abby, who learns her fiancé cheated on her with a celebrity from his "free pass" list. Now, she's determined to do the same. Too bad the men in Hollywood aren't as perfect as she expected...at least, not the actors. Read up on everything you need to know about the movie, and check out our exclusive clip below!
What is The List movie about?
Abby (Sage) is left picking up the pieces when her fiancé sleeps with a celeb from his "free pass" list. Now, in Abby's opinion, she absolutely has to do the same, so she sets off for L.A. to find the perfect celebrity. But when she meets writer Jake (Navarro), Abby has to figure out what she *actually* wants.
Who's in The List?
In addition to Halston Sage and Christian Navarro, we'll see Pitch Perfect's Chrissie Fit, Pretty Little Liars' Gregg Sulkin, Clark Backo, and Nick Viall in The List movie.
Where can I watch The List with Halston Sage?
You can watch The List on digital. Rent it on Amazon Prime now! If you ask us, this feels like the perfect movie to watch on your next girls' night in.
Who wrote the movie The List?
Rob Lederer and Steve Vitolo (Black-ish) wrote The List movie, while Melissa Miller Costanzo directed it.
Watch Our Exclusive Clip From "The List" Movie
Are you excited to watch The List movie? Let us know in the comments and check out our Interview page for more exclusives!
Brit + Co. may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
All images via Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @afangirlfirst on Twitter!