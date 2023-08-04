Watch This Exclusive Clip From “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 4
The Wildcats are back for one final run on August 9, and while we're sad to say goodbye, we're also excited to see what this year has in store for our favorite new characters and some classic East High alums. Plus, we have an exclusive look at the new season!
Before High School Musical: The Musical: The Seriesseason 4 drops next week, check out this new scene featuring Tony-nominated actress Julia Lester as Ashlyn and Saylor Bell as Maddox singing “Call It What You Want.”
Last season gave Ashlyn the space to do a lot of soul-searching and figuring out her identity. And after spending the summer at camp, Maddox and Ashlyn are spending some quality time together during Halloween — and there might just be more than meets the eye between these two.
Are you excited for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 4? Keep up with all our HSM news here!
Lead image via Fred Hayes/Disney
