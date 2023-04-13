You Can Pre-Order "The Little Mermaid" Soundtrack Right Now
We're about to swap all of our checkerboard for mermaidcore, thanks to Disney's live action remake of The Little Mermaid. Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel (the little mermaid in question), the film follows Ariel as she swaps her tail for legs to venture into the human world. Ariel is sassy, bright, and basically has vocal cords of gold. Today's new featurette, “A World Reimagined,” gives us a whole new look into the film.
Watch The New "The Little Mermaid" Featurette Here
Not only do we get a new glimpse at Bailey as the titular character, but we also get a look (or, rather, a listen) at some new The Little Mermaid songs. In addition to the tracks we already know and love, Alan Menken (who's behind the original cartoon's soundtrack) and Lin Manuel Miranda, the genius behind In the Heights and Hamilton, are giving us a few brand new songs too!
Perhaps the most exciting news is that you can pre-order the soundtrack for The Little Mermaid right now! If you hear us singing "Under the Sea" all day...no you don't.
Lead image via Disney
